From the horse’s mouth: Fitness experts on why you should exercise

Make sure the rope is of appropriate size and weight, because otherwise it may not serve the purpose. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • There is no better way to learn the benefits of working than from the experts. They tell us why we should exercise daily and eat a balanced diet.

For some, working out is daunting since some think losing weight or getting a toned body is beyond reach. On the other hand, some have never made it past two weeks in the grind and wonder if exercising can get any easier. Whichever spectrum you fall in, these fitness trainers are here to offer some inspiration and motivation on why you should exercise. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.