Fruits worth incorporating in your diet

One of the best ways to keep yourself both physically and mentally healthy is to make sure that you are consuming foods that are good for your body. Some of these are fruits and we look at some of the best examples you should add to your recipes.

Fruits are good because of the myriad of health benefits they bestow upon us. However, there are fruits termed as super fruits, and while they are not in a different league from the other fruits, they have a high quantity of nutrients and are worth making part of your diet.

Avocado

Although it is sometimes referred to as a vegetable, Ivan Kamba, a nutritionist, says it is actually a fruit and is rich in monounsaturated fats which are healthy. “With these fats, bad cholesterol is lowered while there is an increase in good-cholesterol. In the long run, one will not battle with heart diseases such as coronary artery disease and stroke,” he says.

Kamba adds that avocado is rich in dietary fibre which aids digestion and easy bowel movement.

The fruit is also loaded with vitamins such as A and K. “These are beneficial to pregnant women as Vitamin A boosts immunity while K aids in blood clotting and regulating blood calcium levels,” Kamba says, adding that avocado is also rich in Vitamin C and E which aid in reducing inflammation which leads to arthritis.

Avocados is also an excellent source of minerals such as iron, copper, magnesium, and potassium. “Magnesium is necessary for bone strengthening while iron and copper are essential in red blood cell production. Potassium which helps in regulating heartbeat, not forgetting regulating one’s blood pressure and sugar while dealing with the negative effects of sodium,” Kamba says.

Bananas

There are various banana fruit varieties such as ndizi, and bogoya and these, Irene Namale, a nutritionist, says are great for our health in various ways.

Bananas are good source of vitamin-B6 which is ideal in preventing anemia. “Bananas provide approximately 28 per cent of the daily-recommended vitamin B6 allowance. This vitamin is ideal in preventing stroke,” Namale says.

The fruit is also a source of vitamin C, whose consumption aids the body in developing resistance against diseases. “Such diseases include colds which are infectious,” she adds.

Bananas are also rich in simple sugars such as fructose and sucrose, which instantly replenish one’s energy and revitalize the body.

Namale urges many to consume fresh banana as they are rich in potassium. “Potassium is a crucial component of our cells and body fluids and helps control our heart rate and blood pressure.” The mineral also helps in keeping one alert, making them productive. The fruit also contains other minerals such as copper, magnesium, and manganese. “Copper is a micro element but is essential in red blood cell production while magnesium is important for bone strengthening and preventing the heart from experiencing cardiac disease,” says Namale.

Jackfruit

Loaded with calories, Kamba says jackfruit bulbs help in replenishing one’s energy. Although it is rich in energy, it does not have saturated fats or unhealthy cholesterol. Jackfruit has some small yet substantial amounts of Vitamin A. Namale shares that this vitamin is responsible for sharpening our eye vision.

Loaded with soluble fibre, she says, jackfruit is great in improving digestion. “This dietary fibre aids good bowel movement thus avoiding constipation. However, it should not be eaten in large quantities by pregnant women since eating jackfruit in excessive amounts can lead to diarrhoea and excretory problems since it tends to act as a natural laxative,” she advises.

Rich in potassium, jackfruit is ideal for consumption because it is an essential component of our body fluids and cells. “With essential amounts of potassium, our bodies will ably have a normal heart beat and blood pressure, which reduces heart attacks and strokes,” Kamba shares.

Jackfruit is also rich in other minerals such as magnesium which is crucial in absorbing calcium. “Calcium is important in strengthening our bones as well as preventing bone-related ailments such as osteoporosis. It also has iron, which is essential in aiding blood circulation and consequently preventing anemia.” Copper, though a micro-mineral, is important in ensuring a healthy thyroid making jackfruit a go-to fruit.

Having lots of Vitamin C, Namale says, consuming jackfruit enables our bodies to fight off disease.

Mangoes

These make great garnishes, juice and act as a spice besides being a fruit. It also has several healthy benefits making it a worthy fruit.

Rich in enzymes, Kamba says consuming mangoes helps in breaking down proteins. “More to that, the fibrous nature of mangoes lend them dietary fibres which ease digestion hence eliminating constipation.

Mangoes are rich in various vitamins such as Vitamin C which helps in boosting immunity, and Vitamin A which improves one’s vision. “These improve our life quality as we avoid diseases that would turn our lives upside down.”

The fruits also contain minerals such as iron which help the body in fighting anemia while aiding blood circulation.

It is important that we take charge of our lives by choosing what we eat because we are surely what we eat.

Apples

The saying “an apple a day, keeps the doctor away”, became popular for a reason. Apples are one of the most popular fruits and contain high amounts of fibre, vitamin D, potassium, and vitamin K. They also provide your body with a good amount of B vitamins, which many of us may be lacking. Apples contain something called pectin. Pectin is a prebiotic fibre that helps feed the good bacteria in your gut and can help improve the digestive system and your metabolic health.