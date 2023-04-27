Gavi partners with countries to reduce zero-dose children

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, alongside Zero-Dose Immunisation Programme (ZIP) has launched Zero-Dose Learning Hub (ZLDH).

It is the latest initiative to supplement existing and ongoing monitoring efforts. It is also backed up by the 2021–2025 strategic period where Gavi and Alliance partners are focused on reaching zero-dose children and missed communities.

This is aimed at leveraging the power of innovation and new partnerships to reduce the number of zero-dose children in Gavi-eligible countries by 25 per cent by 2025.

Furthermore, the initiative is driven by the high numbers of zero-dose children in Africa. For instance, according to Gavi, in Nigeria, 2.2 million children were missing out on routine vaccines in 2021.

On the other hand, more than 157,000 children remained unprotected in Mali; nearly 50,000 in Uganda; and close to 30,000 children in Bangladesh. Therefore, there will be a ZLDH in these four countries to see that these numbers reduce.

Zero-dose children are children who still go without basic, routine vaccines every year. Gavi is now focusing on reaching these children. In Uganda, Gavi is working with Infectious Diseases Research Collaboration (IDRC) as the implementer alongside its consortium partners- PATH Uganda and Makerere University School of Public Health.

These will be set up using a financial contribution of up to $100 million provided to the two consortia of partners to identify and reach zero-dose children living in displaced communities and fragile and conflict settings.

Ultimately, this will be fulfilled by building a deeper understanding and sharing learning on the complex array of factors that impact efforts to reach zero-dose children, particularly in lower-income Gavi-implementing countries.

“Zero-dose children face significant and complex systemic barriers that impact their ability to access basic services, including immunization. This new investment will help inform and improve immunisation programmes to reach the most vulnerable children in urban slums, rural and hard-to-reach areas, and fragile and conflict settings – using tailored approaches and addressing gender-related barriers. Today’s new partnership is another important step in our mission to ensure no child misses out on life-saving vaccines, no matter where they live,” Mr Thabani Maphosa, the managing director of Country Programmes Delivery at Gavi said.

The hubs, though supported by Gavi, JSI, and IIHMR are country and community-driven. Therefore, the development partners will first engage with the government and other key stakeholders to identify the country's learning priorities.