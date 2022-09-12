Going beyond the illusion of a shapely waist to a strong core

When dealing with love handles and belly fat, the search for what will get rid of this stubborn fat is one that has led many women to several would-be solutions. One of these is waist trainers, which often times, are tight and honestly uncomfortable. However, for the love of having an hourglass shape, many have endured it all.

Unfortunately, the moment it is unhitched, all the fat flows back into place. An annoying scene, if you ask me. Do these little items, which have become part of some women’s ensemble, work?

Spot fat reduction: A waist trainer will compress the fat around one’s waist. However, Brian Kasasa, a sports scientist says it does not burn the fat in that spot. “The reduction is just an illusion, only helping you look good in that little black dress. But the fat is still there,” he says.

Sweat away some inches: Waist trainers are tight and like any other tight clothing will cause one to sweat more than usual. That does not mean that you are sweating away the excess fat. “While calories are expended when you sweat, there is no certainity that the sweat is enough to cut back on that fat,” he says.

Build a stronger core: While using a waist trainer may be of help after some surgeries such as C-section as they help to hold the body together thus easing muscle repair, Kasasa says they do not strengthen one’s core.

“A stronger core means stronger muscles which waist trainers do not do,” he says.

For a shapely waist, here are core strengthening workouts you can do:

Opposite arm, leg raise

In animal or crawling position, ensuring the hands and knees are directly under the shoulders and hips respectively, maintain the head and spine in a neutral position. “Raise your left arm to reach straight ahead of you while raising the right leg from the ground to move backwards in a straight manner. That will lengthen your torso and work those love handles well. Ensure that both arm and leg are parallel to the ground and hold that position for three to five seconds before returning to the starting position,” Kasasa shares.

Bridge

One should lie on their back with legs hip-width apart yet knees bent and feet stepping flat on the ground. They should then place their arms at their sides in a relaxed manner so the shoulders are also relaxed. “Think of erecting a bridge from the ground up when doing this activity.

The base is strong. Therefore, tighten your bottoms to achieve it then lift your hips from the ground to create a straight line from the knees to the shoulders,” Lydia Kaitesi, a fitness trainer shares. Hold this position for three to five seconds before returning to the starting position. Start with one set while increasing with improved fitness for 10 repetitions per set. Kaitesi says you can allow rest of 30 to 90 sets between sets for those doing more than one set.

Stationary lunge

Stand straight with one foot ahead of the other- make this about three to four feet apart with hands on the hips. The activity starts with one shifting their weight forward and lifting the heed of the hind leg off the ground. When in the lunge position, one should ensure that their rear knee, shoulder and hip are aligned so that they do not lean forward or backwards. Additionally, the front knee must be directly above the ankle.

“The movement also requires one to bend their knee when shifting their weight while the torso will move lower until the forward leg is parallel to the floor. You can choose to start with the left leg when stepping forward. Maintain this position for three to five seconds, doing 10 repetitions before switching the legs and doing 10 more,” Kasasa shares. Depending on one’s fitness level, you may do one to three sets. When doing more than one set, allow for 30 to 90 seconds of rest after every set.