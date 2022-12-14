Govt asked to expedite national health insurance policy

Key stakeholders in the health sector have asked government to expedite the national health insurance scheme, arguing that it has delayed given that the policy was drafted 10 years ago.

The vice-chairperson of Parliament’s health committee, Mr Joel Ssebikaali (Ntwetwe MP) said there is need to expedite the national health insurance bill.

"All the East African Community members have national health insurance schemes except Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo," he said during the sixth Community Health Financing Conference in Kampala.

Mr Ssebikaali said only 3.9 percent of Uganda’s population which is estimated to be 45 million people, currently have access to health insurance.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director Curative Services said during Covid-19 outbreak, there was evidence that everybody needed protection against the high cost of healthcare “and this indicated that we all need social protection.”

According to him, the Health ministry is in its final stages of re-introducing the National Health Insurance Scheme to Cabinet before it is presented in Parliament for passing.

Mr Frederick Makaire, the executive director Save For Health, a non-governmental organisation running a community health insurance scheme in Luwero District, proposed that the government invests in community insurance schemes agents and mobilisers of the proposed national insurance health scheme.

He noted that community insurance schemes can be distribution agents of the national scheme because they have structures from the village to district levels and can help in mobilisation and sensitisation of people about the benefits of the scheme.

According to him, community health insurance schemes can also be collection agents for premiums of the national health insurance scheme once it is rolled out.