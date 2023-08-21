Gym balls are effective for back health

Exercise balls or gym balls are large colorful balloon-like orbs that are used in gyms or at home for exercise purposes.

To use an exercise ball for workout, you force your body to balance against the ball's unsteadiness, by activating different muscles in your legs, back, core and neck. Regularly using the ball then builds those muscles and improves spine and core stability. It also improves posture and muscle balance according to fitness experts.

The exercise ball was developed in 1963 by an Italian plastics manufacturer and was soon adopted by physical therapists across Europe, mostly for back rehabilitation. The ball was later incorporated into gyms and used during workouts.

Improve back and spine health

According to Jonson Busingye, a gym instructor at Kampala Serena Hotel, exercise balls were originally created for back workouts, so they are great for people who want to improve their back health.

“Exercise balls strengthen muscles of the core and they are also great for the spine. Strong belly muscles and a stabilised spine result in a stronger and healthier back,” Busingye says, adding that anyone trying to strengthen their back using a gym ball should choose the 75cm one as this is the right size for that purpose.

Improved posture

Busingye says one of the side benefits of stronger belly muscles and a stabilised spine is better posture. He adds that a gym ball encourages muscle balance, meaning that one works the belly muscles together with the back muscles unlike some exercises such as sit-ups that only work the belly muscles.

“The gym ball also helps you maintain the natural curve of your spine, which takes away the unconscious need to arch your back, hence better posture,” he adds.

Different workouts

Abbey Semanda, a gym instructor from Entebbe says the gym ball is very versatile. Different people use it for different exercises.

“Some people like to use it to cut belly fat and have a smaller and tighter waistline while others use it to heal painful backaches. To use a gym ball for a thinner waistline, lie on it facing up and make contracting movements as though you are doing sit-ups. Regular workouts work on your belly muscles and burn fat,” he says.

He adds that to get a healthy back, lie on the ball and make forward and backward movements as you engage your back muscles for balance. It is that balancing action that works the muscles and makes the back stronger.

Can you use it by yourself?

Semanda says the gym ball can be used by individuals for home workouts but is quick to add that for most people, there must be an instructor to train you on how to use it properly, especially learning how to balance your body on it to avoid accidents.

“To use a gym ball at home, you must initially enlist the help of a professional trainer to teach you not only the different workouts but also train you to balance your body on it. The gym ball is mostly all about balance,” he says.

Uses of the different balls

There are small and large gym balls. The different sizes have different uses in a workout that one should be aware of. Small exercise balls are more unstable and therefore they force the body to overcompensate by activating a number of muscle groups. By doing so, small gym balls challenge the core, increase coordination and balance. On the other hand, large exercise balls work by challenging the body's core strength and balance. They strengthen the back and belly muscles, ensure proper body alignment, reduce stiffness, eradicate fatigue and give you a good posture.

Caution

According to www.coverfox.com, a slightly deflated ball might help, especially if you are a beginner. This is because an exercise ball that is inflated to its maximum has more air pressure that makes gym ball exercises more challenging. Inflate it till the level when it can hold your body weight but are yet to get filled completely. You can fill it up with more air pressure once you have mastered the gym ball exercises.

Use your exercise ball anywhere you want. One of the benefits of exercising with an exercise ball is the convenience of it being suitable for indoor and outdoor use. If you do not have the time to hit the gym, you can consider purchasing an exercise ball and planning your fitness routine at home. All you need to keep in mind is that the space where you plan to use it is spacious enough and does not have heavy or sharp objects in close proximity to prevent avoidable accidents.

Know the right breathing technique. Remember that you need to breathe in through your nose and breathe out through your mouth during gym ball exercises. Also, take care to breathe in and out gradually and smoothly.