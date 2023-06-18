Gym instructors you should stay away from

Sacrifice; that is what gym is for most people. You pay more than you would like to pay, endure the pain that seems counterintuitive, work yourself to the bone and sweat plasma for the sake of better health in the unforeseeable future. You fight the urge to take a nap, you turn down beer appointments and endure sore muscles all because you are committed to create time for exercise. Because you hope to see your body ripped. A bad gym instructor should not be on the list of things you should endure.

A bad instructor can make or break your resolve to lift weights until you lose weight. While it may seem obvious that anyone can identify a bad instructor, just remember that to first-time gym-goers, this may not be the case.

However, you cannot avoid them if you do not know how to recognise the red flags. And if you keep going to their sessions, you may lose the interest to go as far as you initially resolved, fail to meet your fitness goals and probably start to think that gym is not for you.

Here are the main types of gym instructors to stay away from:

Quick results instructor

There is a high probability that most people who make the decision to go to the gym want to see results as soon as possible. They, like most amateurs, may not know that this is an unrealistic goal. The job of the gym instructor in this case would be to bring balance to your aspirations and teach you the value of patience before reaping the benefits of a ripped body. If, on the contrary, the instructor promises quick results, that is a red flag because once the results do not appear in the promised time, it may lead to loss of motivation to keep going.

Bless Tumwebaze started going to the gym soon after the covid-19 lockdown was lifted at the beginning of 2022.

The instructor was a ripped young man of mild manners. But when it came to the workout routines, he was a rough sailor. Tumwebaze realised on the first day that the instructor believed in over-exertion; 40 minutes of cardio on the treadmill and an hour of lifting heavy weights. Being a novice in the gym, Tumwebaze thought nothing of this. Instead, he beat himself up for not being tough enough.

He went back to the gym as soon as his sore muscles were able to stretch again and the instructor did the same thing to him again. That was the last time he went.

“I would rather stay with my beer belly,” he says.

Clearly, the instructor’s hunger for quick results caused the client to give up. Had he focused on consistency rather than intensity, he would not only still have the client, but Tumwebaze’s beer belly would be history.

Over-friendly instructor

This type will at first seem like the perfect solution to your loathing the gym. They may make you feel welcome, appreciated and encouraged. They will be friendly and helpful and establish themselves as your perfect cheer leader. But watch for the red flags. Gym experts warn that if they become too friendly and personal, and they start texting you to remind you of your fitness goals, or calling at odd hours, that is a red flag.

They may even start taking advantage of your “friendship” to insist on giving you personal training. The trainer is probably obsessing over you and this will affect your experience at the gym sooner or later. Plus, it is a sign of unprofessionalism on their part and such an instructor should not be trusted.

The groping instructor

Jane Acen, recounts an experience with a gym instructor that, according to her phrasing, wanted to enjoy ‘things’ for free. According to her, the instructor always made sure to feel her body on the pretext of instructing her.

Many times he tried to touch her private parts, but being an agreeable Ugandan who likes to give people the benefit of the doubt, she would dodge him without seeming to intentionally do so. Every move she made, the instructor was there to physically push her to do the perfect move. His hands were all over her.

“Then one time, I was on my back doing reps with my core. He came and knelt between my legs in order to show me how to use my abs better. That was it for me. It felt so intrusive. I was uncomfortable. I never went back to that gym,” she says.

Acen has not been back to a gym in a very long time. All because of a bad instructor.

These and such kinds of instructors must be kept at bay because forcing yourself to endure them will most probably make your gym experience more unbearable than it should be. In short, a gym instructor that makes your gym experience uncomfortable for the wrong reasons must be rendered jobless.

