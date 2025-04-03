Health benefits of cucumber

Cucumbers consist of approximately 96 percent water, which makes them one of the most hydrating vegetables available. Afraa Kampere, a nutritionist at LifeLink Hospital in Kampala, says a single cup of sliced cucumber contains just 16 calories but provides essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins C and K, magnesium, potassium, and fibre. Their low-calorie content makes them an excellent choice for hydration and weight management.

“Their high water content helps flush out toxins and supports overall bodily functions, especially in hot weather or after exercise,” Kampere adds. Cucumbers are also rich in antioxidants such as beta-carotene, flavonoids and tannins, which help combat oxidative stress and may lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Gut health, digestion

Cucumbers are not only refreshing; they are also great for your digestive system. Their fibre-rich skin promotes gut health by aiding digestion and preventing constipation. Additionally, their high water content helps break down food efficiently, reducing bloating and discomfort. “For those looking to manage their weight, cucumbers offer a satisfying crunch with minimal calories,” Kampere adds. “Their high water volume fills the stomach, reducing hunger and curbing cravings for unhealthy snacks.”

Heart health

These vegetables contain potassium, a key mineral that helps regulate blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium. Their hydrating properties further support circulation, reducing strain on the heart and promoting overall cardiovascular health.

Best ways to eat cucumbers

Ivan Philip Baguma, a nutritionist, recommends eating them raw to maximise their benefits. Including them in salads and sandwiches adds a crunchy, refreshing bite. They also make an excellent snack, coupled with dips such as hummus or yoghurt. Blending cucumbers into smoothies provides extra hydration and fibre, while drinking cucumber-infused water is a great way to stay hydrated throughout the day. If you prefer cooked dishes, lightly sautéing or steaming cucumbers preserves most of their nutrients, although they are best enjoyed raw. Pickled cucumbers, while flavourful, contain high amounts of sodium and should be consumed in moderation.

Since cucumbers are often grown with pesticides, it is important to wash them properly, especially if you plan to eat them with the peel. Baguma suggests rinsing them under running water while gently scrubbing with a vegetable brush. Soaking them in a solution of water and vinegar (one part vinegar to three parts water) for about 10–15 minutes can help eliminate lingering chemicals. Choosing organic cucumbers minimises pesticide exposure, while growing cucumbers at home ensures maximum freshness and nutritional value.

Caution

Ivan Phillip Baguma, a nutritionist, says while cucumbers are generally safe and nutritious, overconsumption can cause minor digestive discomfort in some individuals. Additionally, cucumbers are a good source of potassium, which supports heart health. However, consuming too much potassium can strain the kidneys, especially in individuals with kidney disease, and may lead to hyperkalemia, a condition that affects heart rhythm.

Some researchers also warn that cucumbers are relatively high in vitamin K, which plays a role in blood clotting. Therefore, people on blood-thinning medications such as warfarin should avoid sudden increases in cucumber intake without consulting a doctor. Allergic reactions to cucumbers are rare but possible. If you are allergic to melons, you may experience itching, swelling, hives, or even breathing difficulties after consuming cucumbers. If any of these symptoms occur, seek medical attention.