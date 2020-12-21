Health practices to adopt post Covid-19

By Norbert Mao More by this Author

Much as the Covid-19 pandemic is a menace to the entire human race, it has created awareness and improved our daily health care practices. It has also brought the much needed attention to public health concerns.

Last year, the ministry of health indicated that at least 64 per cent of households in Uganda do not wash their hands with water and soap at critical junctures whereas according to Water and Environment Sector Performance Report, 2018,only 40 per cent of schools in the whole country wash hands with soap.

However, according to Dr Chris Lovis Bwambale from St Paul’s Hospital in Kasese, the degree of hand hygiene among the general public has increased irrespective of the previous efforts before the pandemic.

Washing hands

“Washing hands with soap, be it liquid or solid, water treated with jik, or alcohol will definitely have lasting positive effects. Poor hand hygiene has been costing the general public a lot on time, money, easy transmission of preventable infectious diseases such as the common cold, respiratory tract infections, gastroenteritis and septicaemia among others that can be managed by proper hand hygiene,” says Dr Bwambale.

He notes that there other areas of concern that still show low hand hygiene including hand washing before breastfeeding babies and laxity by food vendors. “Few mothers take the necessary step to wash their hands before breastfeeding their babies, which can explain the continuous high cases of infections among babies.

Food poisoning is still a great public health concern, which is more related to poor hand hygiene among people preparing food, those selling it and those consuming it. For example, chapati businesses have been a great source of food poisoning due to making, serving and money handling at the same time,” he notes.

Proper technique

Even though some people have been washing hands, very few were conversant with the proper hand washing techniques as recommended by the Ministry of Health, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Advertisement

In health facilities, among health workers, the degree of the daily five moments of hand hygiene has increased, which is a better practice that prevents cross infections among health workers, clients and relatives.

It is reported that handwashing has registered an increase of 38 per cent in rural areas and 61 per cent in urban areas following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Washing hands has become a routine wherever I find a washing point. Before Covid-19, I would only wash my hands when I am going to eat or after using the toilet,” says Sierra Arinaitwe.

Exercising

Dr Gerald Mutungi, the assistant commissioner for non-communicable diseases at the Health ministry, says exercising enables blood to flow to all parts of the body removes toxins, burns unnecessary fat, uses the energy that would be converted into fat and helps one maintain a healthy body.

He adds that during Covid-19, especially during the lockdown, a number of people started exercising mainly because they knew that it was important to stay fit.

In reference to the president’s message towards physical exercise, it would be a great deal for some people who have not been getting enough time to exercise to continue doing so long after the pandemic has passed. This would increase the degree of preventing non-communicable diseases.

Healthy eating

Eating a healthy diet, and being mindful of what we buy as food should not be forgotten. “Because I am diabetic, my daughter, a doctor has been strict with our diet at home. Now, I have learned to eat more fruits and vegetables, which has also helped to boost my immunity,” Ruth Nassali, a mother of two, says.

Public empowerment

By equipping the public with the necessary information to protect themselves, they feel empowered and in control of their own lives. This should go on after Covid-19, to prevent the continuous health burden of superstitions, which delays some people to seek health services.



Service delivery

According to Dr Joshua Wacha from Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, the need and use of ambulances should be highly prioritised, especially in prevention of maternal, neonatal/child mortalities.

“In the early days of the lockdown, I noted an increase of late referral arrivals, which led to an increase in early neonatal deaths or severe/complicated emergencies. The number of waiting mothers has slightly increased; those with obstetric risks such as those with previous caesarean section scars,” the doctor reveals adding that the challenge, however, is that expecting mothers delay reporting to hospital until they are in active labour even though they were schedule for Caesarean section deliveries which carries higher obstetric risks.