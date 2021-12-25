Health reasons to drink less alcohol

While moderate alcohol use may offer some health benefits, heavy drinking, including binge drinking, has no health benefits. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • While a ‘nightcap’ may initially help you get to sleep faster, it can also disrupt your sleep later, during the second half of the night.
  • Drinking alcohol before sleep is associated with frequent awakenings, nightmares, night sweats, headaches, and generally much less restful sleep. So, cutting back can be a great step towards getting some more rejuvenating rest. 

It is almost impossible to go to a social event that does not have alcohol. Whether the attendees intend to celebrate or mourn, there will be bottles on the table. You may also find yourself regularly drinking with friends during your free time, making alcohol slowly entrench itself as part of your life, which can lead to addiction or alcohol dependence.

