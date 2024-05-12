Healthiest seeds to add to your diet

Different seeds have different health-boosting properties due to their varying, rich nutritional profiles.

Dr Kenneth Keza, a general physician, says when deciding which seeds to consume, one must consider available organic options and their nutritional content, understand the specific benefits of each type of seed and consume them in moderation, as part of a balanced diet.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. While they are key in supporting heart health, they also contain amino acids that improve sleep quality when they are converted into serotonin, a hormone that brings about relaxation and sleep, especially for people with insomnia disorders.

There is also evidence that consuming pumpkin seeds improves both sperm quality and quantity due to their abundance of zinc.

Hemp seeds

These seeds are a good source of proteins, amino acids, fibre and vitamin E, healthy fats such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, as well as minerals such as magnesium. They also contain soluble and insoluble dietary fibre that supports digestive regularity and helps in preventing constipation.

According to www.nationalinstitutesofhealth.com, hemp seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids that are associated with beneficial effects on cardiovascular health such as reducing the risk of heart disease as well as lowering cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

Additionally, a combination of omega-3, omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E found in these seeds are also key in improving one’s skin health as they promote hydration and reduce inflammation.

Chia seeds

They contain nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, antioxidants and plenty of proteins. As they are also beneficial in cardiovascular health, the lower ratio of omega-6 fatty acids helps lower the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer and premature death.

Also, the soluble fibre in chia seeds can help stabilise blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of carbohydrates. This is beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing insulin resistance.

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are rich in calcium, magnesium and other minerals which are essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Including these seeds in your diet can help support bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

According to www.webmd.com, sesame seeds also contain antioxidants and antibacterial properties such as sesamol and sesaminol, which help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body and protect cells from oxidative damage, which also prevents disease and infection.

Dr Pal Ashok, a general physician, says sesame seeds contain lignans, a compound with properties essential in reducing the occurrence of breast cancer by preventing tumor growth and promoting cancer cell death.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds contain nutrients that support brain function and cognitive health. For instance, because dementia is a serious public health concern with nearly 50 million people having some form of dementia globally, ( World Health Organisation report of 2020), Vitamin E found in sunflower seeds, in particular, has been linked to improving memory and cognitive performance that enhances the memory system’s roles of thinking and recalling.

Other benefits of sunflower seeds include blood sugar regulation, promoting healthy skin and reducing signs of ageing.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds provides great amounts of nutrients such as fibre, plant protein, vitamins and minerals. They can protect one against chronic diseases, help with healthy sustainable weight management as well improve blood sugar levels and digestive health.

Tips for consuming more seeds

“One should ensure that the seeds are part of a balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. One should also consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice, especially if the available seeds cause underlying health complications,” Dr Keza says.

During baking, mixing seeds such as sunflower or sesame into bread dough or muffin batter adds texture and flavour.

Additionally, sprinkling a handful of seeds such as pumpkin, sunflower, sesame and hemp on foods such as salads just before serving or as a coating for fish and chicken during baking or before frying gives them an extra nutritious taste and crunch.

When it comes to drinks, it is healthy to add a tablespoon of ground flaxseeds, chia or hemp to your smoothies, yoghurt or oatmeal as this helps boost protein, fibre, and healthy fats.