Help Elwana raise Shs135m for a kidney transplant

Ivan Kenneth Elwana, 22, suffers from kidney failure in both kidneys. When he completed his final exams at Makerere University in June, his feet and head started swelling, accompanied with pain.

His father Lawrence Otwao, a primary school teacher, took him to Prof Patrick Ogwang’s Clinic in Ngora District where a kidney problem was suspected. He was given herbal medicines at home, but the pain and swelling worsened.

He was then taken to Ngora Fred Carr Hospital where he was put on oxygen for three days. Although he was discharged after 10 days, his condition did not improve. His father then took him to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital where further tests showed he had protein in his urine, which meant he had a kidney problem.

“The doctors discharged him after five days of treatment and prescribed medicine which he had to take and then return for review. After some days of taking the medicine, he got some relief,” Otwao says. Elwana travelled back to Kampala to prepare for his graduation.

However, at his uncle’s home in Mutungo, Kampala, he fell ill again, coughing and vomiting blood. He was taken to St Benedict’s Hospital in Luzira, Kampala, where after tests he was diagnosed with kidney disease. But because his father could not afford to pay his medical bills at St Benedict’s Hospital, he was transferred to Kiryandongo Hospital in western Uganda.

“He would always vomit, was swollen, lost a lot of weight and had a low blood count. I was advised to take him to Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala where after tests, the doctors said both his kidneys were failing and he needed an immediate transplant,” Otwao sadly notes.

On consulting a hospital In India, Otwao was told the transplant would cost Shs135m and should be done before January 20, 2024. In the meantime, Elwana has had two sessions of dialysis at Kiruddu Hospital at a cost of Shs400,000 per week for the last three months.

Although Elwana is set to graduate in January 2024 with a first-class degree in economics, this degree will be meaningless if he is bedridden.

“I kindly ask well-wishers to contribute towards my son’s transplant so that he is given a chance at living a normal, healthy life,” he pleads.