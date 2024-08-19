Help Mulinga raise Shs8m for stomach surgery

Lillian Esther Mulinga has been suffering from a hernia for a while, although she was initially unaware of the condition.

In 2020, despite taking various medications for ulcers and acid reflux without relief, she visited Mengo Hospital in Kampala and was diagnosed with a hiatus hernia.

"I kept being treated for typhoid, malaria, ulcers, and acid reflux, but I did not get better. This led me to seek further treatment, and the doctors recommended an endoscopy, which revealed the hernia," she says.

A hiatal hernia occurs when the upper part of the stomach protrudes through the diaphragm, the large muscle that separates the abdomen and chest. Mulinga has a grade III hernia, which is progressively enlarging and has put her in an emergency condition.

At present, she is unable to sit or stand for long periods, lift heavy objects, and experiences poor digestion and frequent reflux due to the inability of the muscle in her stomach to close properly. These issues have greatly impacted her life, making it difficult for her to find work, yet she requires funds for the necessary surgery.

The recommended surgery for Mulinga is Laparoscopic Fundoplication for the grade 3 hiatus hernia, which can be performed at Mulago National Referral Hospital. The cost is Shs8m, covering the required tests, surgery, and post-surgical care.

"Doctors have mentioned that the surgery will close the stomach, improve my ability to digest food properly and prevent the regurgitation of food after swallowing. This will greatly enhance my quality of life and enable me to work. However, I cannot afford the necessary funds. I appeal to everyone to financially support me in regaining my life," she states.