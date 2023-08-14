Help save journalist Edgar Batte’s foot

My name is Edgar Batte, a photojournalist in Kampala.

Since 2006, I have lived behind the camera, capturing moments that tell various stories – the good, the bad and the hopeful. Many times, these stories have been about people who don’t have a platform to share their pains and dreams, their losses, and achievements. My biggest pride has been having the faces and voices of those people, most of them strangers, in the Daily Monitor, a publication I hold dear.

However, a sudden turn in my health has pushed me away from the camera, and like the many people whose stories I have been telling, I now ask that you zoom your camera on my story.

In 2012, I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. The diagnosis led me to embark on several lifestyle changes. I watched what I ate, I started a workout routine and overtime, I shed off quite a bit of weight. That is how much my health meant to me. But as some of you may know, diabetes comes with many complications. Seven weeks ago, I was admitted to Mukwaya General Hospital in Kabalagala days after I severely burnt my left foot. After several tests, the doctors informed me I had a diabetic foot.

I have undergone three surgeries since then and continue to receive outpatient treatment from Nsambya Hospital where I was referred by Mukwaya General Hospital. Every day, I live with several physical discomforts that have taken a toll on my general health. Every week, I spend Shs1m (about US$273) on a machine – a Vacuum Assisted Dressing (VAC) that cleans my sick foot. The medical staff who undress and dress the wound, in addition to medication and other hospital expenses, bring my total weekly bill to Shs1.5m (US$410).

The good news is that the doctors have assured me that I am getting better. But before I get a clean bill of health, I must undergo all the recommended treatments.

I have been lucky to be employed, but without my full health back, I cannot go back to doing what I love – photojournalism and writing. My employer, colleagues, family, and friends have been of immense support. However, I am at the stage where I cannot pull anything out, however deep I dig into my pockets.

The risks of a poorly managed diabetic foot are many, including amputation.