Help Ssali raise Shs10m for eye surgery

Ssalongo Siraje Ssali was diagnosed with cancer in the eye. The 42-year-old father of five had a small swelling on the eye during the first lockdown.

He scratched the swelling after it became itchy. On several occasions, he visited several clinics where he would get some medication to relieve the itching and the little pain he was experiencing at the time.

As days went by, the swelling increased but he did not go to hospital because he feared the medical expenses that would come with seeking better treatment would be so high. He would wear sunglasses and go to work as a boda boda rider in order to fend for his family.

Ssali's condition worsened in September last year when the swelling increased and developed pus which started coming out of his eye. After this, he could not work anymore. He would often visit a friendly health worker who would help drain the pus at a relatively low cost.

However, the pus buildup causes a throbbing headache that is unbearable. He would only get relief after the draining but still the pus collects again.

About two weeks ago, his brother Afiza Makayi cajoled him to seek better medical care. At Mulago National Referral Hospital, after an assessment, the doctor recommended surgery as soon as possible. The latest medical reports after a biopsy revealed he has abnormal (cancer) cells that are causing an overgrowth of tissue in the eye.

Ssali must undergo the surgery urgently to help relieve his throbbing headache and also reduce the risk of the pus leaking into the brain. His family was asked to pay about Shs10m, which they cannot afford.

"I appeal to well-wishers to financially support my brother so that he gets this life-saving surgery," Makayi pleads.