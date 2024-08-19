Here is how to properly use a chest press machine

A gym worth the name and your hard-earned subscription must have a chest press machine, among other gym equipment.

Typically, this is a machine that you sit or lie on, with handles that are pushed forward against resistance. The machine also comes with an adjustable seat and handles to accommodate different body sizes. Resistance (weight) can be adjusted to accommodate everyone’s strength levels.

The chest press machine helps strengthen and tone the muscles in the chest, shoulders, and triceps for upper body strength and sculpting. The machine also helps improve posture by strengthening muscles that support the upper body and can also improve overall athletic performance. So, if you are looking to have toned shoulders and chest, this machine must be present in the gym you end up choosing.

Johnson Businge, a gym instructor at Kampala Serena Hotel, says the seated chest press machine is an upright version of the lying bench press machine. They are just two versions of the same thing. He gives tips on how a beginner can use this machine effectively:

Set the resistance

The first thing to do when you sit on the machine is to set the resistance to your strength level. This will help prevent over-exerting your muscles. Going to the gym should be enjoyable and not painful, or you may lose motivation. After setting the chest press machine to the desired weight, sit with your feet firmly on the floor, about shoulder-width apart.

Firmly grip both handles with your hands while keeping your wrists in a neutral position, in line with your forearms. Exhale and push outward until your arms are fully extended, but do not lock your elbows. Keep your head steady against the back support and keep your neck still during this movement.

Pause briefly at full extension

Remember to bend your elbows and return to the starting position while breathing in during this recovery. If you are using a chest press machine for the first time, it is best to place a lighter load on the weight carriage. If you are unfamiliar with a particular machine, do not hesitate to ask a trainer or gym attendant for help.

Benefits of the seated chest press

This exercise targets the pectoral muscles, which are the main muscles of the chest. Many men aim to have toned pectoral muscles as they enhance their appearance. The chest press machine is primarily used by men in most gyms.

Developing strong chest muscles is often an aesthetic goal for many individuals, particularly men. Aside from the desire to look powerful, it is crucial to continue working on these muscles because their strength tends to diminish with age.

Builds stronger arms

The chest press machine also works the biceps, shoulders, and back muscles. This exercise is particularly beneficial for athletes, such as boxers, and can also help you look well-toned and fit.

No weights for beginners

Beginners should start without using any weights, Businge says.

"It is advisable to familiarise yourself with the machine's movements before adding weights. Once you are comfortable, gradually increase the weight until you can perform eight to 12 reps. As your muscles adapt, you can gradually increase the weight used," he explains.

Common mistakes

Businge emphasises the importance of avoiding mistakes while using this machine to prevent injuries and burnout. Here are some key pointers:

● Do not strain your shoulder joint by overextending your elbows too far back when holding the handles. You can adjust the handles so that your elbows do not go too far back. A slight extension is acceptable, but the handgrips should always be in front of your body line, not at the sides.

"Overextending the shoulders while bearing even moderate weight can lead to injury. If the machine is causing you to overextend your elbows, then the settings are not suitable for your body, and the instructor should assist," advises Businge.

● Businge also cautions against explosive movements. He instead advises keeping your movements steady while pushing and releasing.

● Keep your back and shoulder blades against the back support. If you find yourself arching your back when you push, you are pressing too much weight. Reduce the weight so you can push with effort and without arching the back.

Safety and precautions

Talk to a healthcare provider or physical therapist about whether using the chest press machine is appropriate if you have had an injury to or recent surgery involving your chest muscles or shoulders. If at any time you feel pain in your arms, shoulders, or chest, end the exercise.