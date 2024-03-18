Here is why you should be kickboxing

Kickboxing needs no introduction. The Hollywood movies we loved as children were vastly about the craft. But closer to home, Moses Golola popularised kickboxing when he came on the seen about 15 years ago.

His boisterous way of speaking as he geared up for a fight became stuff of legend and turned him into a household name. Thus, kickboxing was pushed to the forefront of popular sports.

This fighting style is a combination of boxing and kicks. It is related to other forms of martial art such as karate, kung fu and tae kwon do.

Kickboxing was born in the 1970s, in the United States of America. It is a full body workout. There is a lot of aerobics, stretching and muscle toning in this martial art form. It helps improve balance, burn calories and fight off physical attacks.

If one was to name workout routines that were all-round beneficial, kickboxing might come out on top because not only does it work on your body and improve endurance and strength, it improves one’s self esteem and promotes self-defense.

For this reason, kickboxing is attractive to people outside the realm of professional fighting; everyday people like you and I.

Improves heart health

According to a study published in the health journal, Biology of Sport, researchers found that kickboxing builds your cardiovascular endurance as it gets your heart pumping and gives it as much of a workout as the rest of your body.

The researchers found that kickboxers tended to have strong cardiorespiratory endurance, a state of being that reduces risk of heart disease.

A recent 2021 study cited that “technical and tactical training show a strong correlation to the level of maximum oxygen intake VO2max.” VO2max is the measurement of the maximum amount of oxygen a person can utilise during intense exercise, or more simply, a person’s exercise capacity. Kickboxing increases a person's VO2max, which in turn lowers the likelihood of developing heart disease and coronary artery disease.

Excellent fitness levels

Because kickboxing is a flight or fight game, it is intense in nature and challenges your body in a number of ways. You must recoil, stretch, jump, duck, punch, kick and dodge or you will get hurt. The result of regular kickboxing is overall fitness, strength, a better heart and a toned body.

In a study of young men in their 20s that trained three times a week for five weeks, it was discovered that kickboxing helped improve their flexibility, fitness, power, and agility. Kickboxing also improved their upper and lower body strength by about seven percent. They also became faster runners.

Improves coordination

Sports Dr Fisha Muhumuza says kickboxing, just like all the other martial arts, promotes better coordination and balance. With better hand-to-eye coordination and balance, accidents will be kept at bay.

“Kickboxing involves changing direction pretty rapidly over and over again. This workout trains your body to maintain better balance and coordination,” Muhumuza says.

Stronger muscles

Kickboxing involves a lot of stretching, mobility and flexibility. This helps tone muscles and make them stronger, Dr Muhumuza says.

“As people grow older, they lose muscle bulk as it is replaced with fat. The more flexible one is, the better their muscle to fat ratio becomes. This also helps improve heart health, improves blood pressure because physical strain, and promotes weight loss because of burning calories, among other benefits,” he adds.

Mental health benefits

Kickboxing has been linked to better mental health as it promotes confidence, stress management, anger management, better focus, and introspection. Dr Muhumuza says just like most workouts, kickboxing helps you produce dopamine which make peoples feel good and relax.

Better recovery

According to blog.joinfightcamp.com, exercise has a direct correlation with the quality of sleep an individual experiences. The greater the stress placed on the body during exercise, the more recovery the body will need.