Here is why you should eat bitter foods

Bitter foods, although often overlooked because they are not palatable, offer numerous health benefits. Incorporating them into your diet is essential, says Moreen Doreen Rukundo, a nutritionist.

Many of the bitter foods are in the form of green leafy vegetables. They include spider plant vegetables (jjobyo), bitter berries (katunkuma), nakati, bitter melons, kale, mustard greens, collards, turnip greens, ginger and turmeric, among others.

The benefits

Bitter foods are often packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients, making them a nutritious addition to a balanced diet and can help reduce cravings and suppress appetite, potentially aiding in weight management.

Bitter foods and vegetables stimulate digestive enzymes, improving nutrient absorption and reducing symptoms of indigestion and bloating thereby improving your digestive health.

Rukundo remarks that many bitter vegetables offer anti-inflammatory benefits because they contain polyphenols, which help to protect the body against chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

Antioxidants

The foods are rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, promoting overall health and well-being. Some bitter foods such as bitter melon support the immune system and potentially reduce the risk of illnesses. Some have been found to have potential anti-diabetic properties, helping to regulate blood sugar levels.

“The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in bitter foods may help prevent cancer cell growth and reduce the risk of certain types of cancer as well as support liver function and detoxification processes, promoting overall liver health,” she says.

Some bitter foods, such as ashwagandha root, have been traditionally used to reduce stress and anxiety due to their adaptogenic properties.

Easy way to eat them

Eating bitter foods can be challenging, but there are ways to make them more palatable. You can begin with a small amount or a mild bitter food and gradually increase the intensity. Regularly eating bitter foods can help your taste buds adapt and appreciate the flavour.

Rukundo advises pairing the bitter vegetables with avocado and seeds such as simsim, chia and flax seeds. You can use herbs and spices such as basil, mint, or cilantro, or spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom to enhance flavour.

“Combining bitter foods with sweet or fatty foods can balance out the bitter flavour while benefiting from the other foods that you may have added. You can also add aromatics such as sauteed onions, garlic, or ginger to add flavour and mask bitterness.”

It is always advisable that vegetables be steamed for the best benefits but Rukundo recommends trying different preparation methods such as roasting or grilling to bring out the natural sweetness in bitter vegetables.

You can also make a bitter food sauce by blending bitter greens into a sauce with olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice. Bitter vegetables can also be added to familiar dishes such as mixing them into pasta sauce, soups, or stir-fries.

“Fermentation can mellow out bitterness, as in fermented vegetables but also using bitter foods in teas or tonics makes them more palatable. Infuse bitter herbs in hot water or make a tonic with bitter ingredients.”

Best cooking methods

Some bitter vegetables can be eaten raw but cooking them can help reduce bitterness, making them more palatable and bioavailable. Steaming is a great way to cook bitter vegetables such as broccoli, kale, and cauliflower without losing their nutrients.

Roasting brings out the natural sweetness in bitter vegetables such as Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and radicchio. Simply toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast in the oven until tender and caramelised.

Quickly sautéing bitter greens such as kale and collard greens with garlic and lemon juice can help retain their nutrients and flavour.

Stir-frying bitter vegetables such as bitter melon, eggplant, and okra with aromatics such as ginger and garlic can help balance their flavour.

Braising bitter vegetables such as kale and cardoon in liquid (stock or wine) on low heat can help break down their cell walls and make their nutrients more accessible.

Fermenting bitter vegetables such as cabbage (sauerkraut), radish (kimchi), and turnip (turnip greens kimchi) can increase their bioavailability and nutritional content.

Grilling bitter vegetables such as asparagus, radicchio, and endive can add a smoky flavour and texture, making them more enjoyable.

Rukundo recommends boiling bitter vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and kale can help reduce bitterness, but remember to use the cooking water as a soup or broth to retain nutrients.

Microwaving bitter vegetables such as spinach, kale, and collard greens can help retain their nutrients and flavour, but be cautious not to overcook.

As mentioned earlier, adding aromatics such as garlic, ginger, and onions to your cooking liquid can help balance the flavour of bitter vegetables.

Note

Remember, the key is to cook bitter vegetables in a way that makes them enjoyable for you, as this will encourage you to incorporate them into your diet regularly and reap their benefits.