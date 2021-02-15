Home treatments to quickly heal blisters

By Guest Writer More by this Author

They may be hard to prevent, but they are easy to heal. Learn how get relief with treatments for your most painful blisters on your feet and elsewhere.

Soak it in green tea

Green tea has anti-inflammatory properties that aid healing. Brew three tea bags in boiling water, then toss in a teaspoon of baking soda (for its antiseptic properties). Allow the brew to cool, then soak your blister in it. You can use gauze to apply the home remedy to the area if the blister is in an area too difficult to soak.

Dab on apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that will help prevent a popped blister from becoming infected. If it is too painful, try washing the area with hydrogen peroxide and covering with an antibacterial ointment.

Pop vitamin E

Vitamin E has excellent skin-repairing properties, as it helps skin cells heal quickly and prevents scarring. You can purchase vitamin E oil or creams, or pop open a vitamin E pill and apply the liquid directly to your blistered skin.

Apply castor oil

Castor oil is a popular home remedy for blister treatment. Apply before you go to bed, and let sit overnight to help your blister dry up and heal. You can mix the castor oil with apple cider vinegar to further aid healing.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe is an anti-inflammatory, so it will help reduce redness and swelling that cause pain. Studies have also proven that aloe is as effective as traditional medicines in healing second- and third-degree burns, making it an excellent home remedy for blisters.

Let it breathe

Many doctors agree that a blister will heal quicker if it is left uncovered in a clean environment. Remove bandages when you are at home so your blister has a chance to breathe and dry up. To protect it from infection, apply a thin layer of antibacterial ointment to promote healing

Source: besthealthmag.ca