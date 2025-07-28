Hope on mud floors: Inside a village’s self-made health facility in Uganda

The Ministry of Health is, in a phased manner, upgrading health centres IIs and IIIs across the country to improve service delivery to Ugandans. The upgrades from second-tier facilities to third-tier facilities include new outpatient departments, maternal and general wards, and fencing. This will be backed up with an increase in the budgets for staff and drugs. However, this is not happening fast enough at Kinu Health Centre II, as Gillian Nantume reports.

Like any other community, deep in Uganda’s countryside, life moves at a very slow pace in Bugweri Bunama Village, Kinu Parish, Namwendwa Sub-county, Kamuli District. There are several brick houses with wooden windows, whose glorious days are firmly in the past. The atmosphere, however, did little to dampen the courage and determination of the people of Bugweri's Bunama Village, a community whose parents, weary of walking 13 miles to Namwendwa Health Centre IV, resolved to build their own health facility.

Margaret Namudiira, the LC1 chairperson of the village, was one of the people who contributed to the building of the health centre, albeit discreetly, in the 1990s. At the time, the chairperson was her husband, Samuel Kitamirike. She was the women’s representative on his council.

“We lost many children in the 1980s and 1990s due to preventable diseases such as measles. People were dying in their homes, and the residents saw a problem. Led by the village chairperson, Samuel Kitamirike, in 1992, the residents wrote to Dr Eriabu Muzira, who was the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health at the time,” she recalls.

The letter listed the challenges the residents faced in accessing healthcare from a facility that was miles away. At the time, no one in the village owned a car, and there were no boda bodas. A handful of the villagers had bicycles. This meant that if someone fell sick or had a sick child, they would have to walk more than 20 miles to the hospital.

“Dr Muzira advised them to find land where a health centre could be constructed, or to rent a house that would act as a health facility. One of the residents, John Ibanda, donated his home to be used as a health centre,” Namundiira says.

Margaret Namudiira, LC1 chairperson of Bugweri Bunama Village, with resident Irene Naigaga (R). PHOTO/ARNOLD SSEREMBA



The house served for three years, during which the Ministry of Health deployed health workers to treat residents at the facility. Renting was a temporary arrangement, though.

The residents were determined to build their facility. Kitamirike donated an acre of land and encouraged the residents to form a group of 20 men called Mwoyo gwa Kinu, which was the core team constructing the health centre. “Every household had to bring 200 bricks and contribute Shs2,000 towards the building fund. People were very obedient to their leaders in those days. I remember we used to forage for stones in the bushes surrounding the village. Whoever came to the village campaigning for votes was required to bring omuchanga (sand),” Namudiira says.

Sister Theresa, the in-charge at Namwendwa Health Centre IV, constructed a shade where those attending the outpatient department could sit as they awaited their turn in the treatment room. The shade would also act as a classroom where women were taught about family planning and the need for antenatal care.

“By 1995, the construction had reached the wall plate. The government came in to help us with the finishing. In 1997, we moved the health centre from the rented house to the new premises. It was designated as a second-tier health centre,” Namundiira says.

Kinu Health Centre II has served the villagers well. However, they are now calling on the government to upgrade it to a third-tier health facility to enable them access more services.

The challenges

Owing to the fact that Kinu Health Centre is a second-tier facility, it does not operate 24 hours a day. Although the health facility provides antenatal services, it does not have a labour ward. Pregnant women have to make the long journey to Namwendwa Health Centre IV to give birth. When Irene Naigaga was pregnant with her twin sons, she religiously attended the antenatal clinic.

“I went into labour in the middle of the night. My husband rushed me to Kinu Health Centre II, but we were dismayed to find it closed. I had to bear the pain until morning. When I returned to the health centre the nurse advised me to go to Namwendwa Health Centre IV because I had a complication,” she says.

One of the babies was in breech position. Naigaga’s husband organised a bicycle to transport her the 13 miles to Namwendwa Health Centre IV.

“The health workers said I needed a blood transfusion, but the health facility has run out of blood. They advised us to go to Kamuli (General) Hospital. When we got there, we were referred to Jinja (Regional Referral) Hospital. That is when we decided to go to a private clinic,” she recalls. Naigaga had a caesarean section delivery. Unfortunately, she lost one of the babies due to the delay in receiving healthcare.

“We do not have enough health services. I am a parent of toddlers, and sometimes, when they fall sick, there is no one at the health centre to diagnose and treat them. When I do not have money to brave the journey to Namwendwa, I resort to herbs,” says Susan Kawuma, another resident of Kinu Parish.

A resident of Kinu Parish rides home after receiving immunisation services at Kinu Health Centre II. PHOTO/ARNOLD SSEREMBA

Kinu Health Centre II has only three health workers to cater to an annual clientele of 16,000 people. One of the health workers is nearing his retirement age.

“The health centre serves two parishes. We get services from Monday to Wednesday. Thursdays are for antenatal visits and Fridays are for immunisation of children. The health workers do not work on Saturday and Sunday,” Namundiira adds. Another sticking point is the lack of housing for the health workers, who have been relegated to renting near the sub-county headquarters.

“During weekdays, health workers open the facility late because they have to travel a long distance to come to work. The road to Namwendwa is in a terrible condition and sometimes when it rains, transport is paralysed,” Robinah Mukyala, another resident of Kinu Parish, echoes. While thanking the government for setting up the health facility in the parish, Mary Namulondo, the in-charge of Kinu Health Centre II, decries the lack of drugs and other services.

“While we receive some drugs, many of the essential drugs are out of stock. We also do not offer vital services. For instance, when a pregnant woman has complications, we refer her to Namwendwa. However, the majority of them do not go there because of the bad road or because they do not have the transport fare,” she says.

What this means is that several women in the parish still give birth in the homes of traditional birth attendants (TBAs). In May last year, the government banned TBAs, saying they lacked the necessary skills to manage pregnancy-related complications, which has led to numerous fatalities among pregnant women and newborns.

“Many women are giving birth with TBAs, and this has stalled government strategies of eliminating maternal mortality,” Namulondo confirms. Ministry of Health statistics show that the Busoga sub-region, under which Kamuli District falls, records 93 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. This is well above the national average of 82 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Upgrading to a health centre III Besides women resorting to TBAs for maternal services, other people who fall ill at the weekend have taken to buying drugs from drug shops and stocking them at home. In case they fall ill at the weekend or at night, self-medication is the only option. “On several occasions, we wrote to the district authorities about our complaints, until we were told that, according to the public service laws, staff at second-tier health centres do not work at the weekend. We tried to fundraise to build staff quarters for the health workers, but we failed to raise the amount needed to buy cement,” Namundiira laments.

In 2020, the district health officer visited the health facility and advised them not to bother taking on the burden of constructing staff quarters.

“He told us that we need to expand the land on which the health centre sits and then petition for it to be upgraded to a third-tier health centre. I donated half an acre of land to add to the acre that my husband had given many years ago,” Namundiira explains. The AIDS Education Group for Youth (AEGY), under Twaweza Uganda, conducted research in the village and advised the residents to list the six major social problems that they cannot solve for themselves. Two of the problems were the health centre and the deteriorating condition of the road connecting the village to Namwendwa.

“We began writing letters seeking help to uplift both the hospital and the road. We wrote to the district health officer and copied the letters to the resident district commissioner and the chief administrative officer. They responded by telling us to expand the land on which the facility sits,” Namundiira adds.

In 2022, the residents also wrote to the district chairman, the resident district commissioner, and the chief administrative officer, complaining about the road. In response, district authorities sent a tractor to carry out some maintenance works on the road.

“They did not put culverts on the road into which rainwater should flow. When we complained, they dug small outlets on the side of the road. They advised us to find marram, which they could use to surface the road. We got the marram. However, the district authorities never returned,” she laments.

Now, the road is in a deplorable state, and when it rains, it is impassable. To compound matters, the residents say the village does not have a village health team to offer first-line treatment.

“When it rains, the health workers do not bother to come to work. We cannot blame them because the road is slippery. The government has been vigilant in constructing schools for us, but we also need good healthcare. We have a high fertility rate, and our women suffer when it is time to give birth,” says Patrick Kimera, another resident. The attitude of the residents of Bugweri Bunama Village is commendable, in that instead of waiting on the government to do everything for them, they try to take matters into their own hands. However, now is the time for the government to stand with them and elevate their health centre to a third tier facility to improve healthcare access and service delivery.

What they say?

Nurse Mary Namulondo, the in-charge of Kinu Health Centre II, gives a health talk to residents. PHOTO/ARNOLD SSEREMBA

The difference between Health Centre II and III

Health Centre II and Health Centre III are both integral parts of Uganda’s primary healthcare system, but they differ significantly in terms of the services they offer and their staffing levels.

Health Centre II

Focus: Primarily outpatient care, health education, and disease prevention.

Staff: Typically run by an enrolled nurse.

Population Served: About 5,000 people.

Services: Management of common illnesses, provision of basic health information, and limited diagnostic services.

Health Centre III

Focus: A broader range of services, including outpatient, inpatient, maternal care, and laboratory diagnostics.

Staff: Includes a senior clinical officer, nurses, midwives, and a functioning laboratory unit.

Population served: Roughly 10,000 people.

Services: Outpatient care, maternity services (including deliveries), basic laboratory tests (blood, urine, among others), and inpatient care for uncomplicated cases.

Supervision role: Oversees and supports Health Center IIs within its catchment area.

In summary, Health Centre III builds upon the foundation laid by Health Centre II, offering more comprehensive and higher-level care. It also plays a key supervisory role, strengthening the referral system and improving access to essential health services across communities.