How a woman can fast during menstruation

By AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA More by this Author

During Ramadan, many women will have about a week in which they are unable to join in the major religious practices of the holy month; fasting and praying. When their menstrual periods begin, many find that their level of engagement with the high spiritual atmosphere of the month drops.

The same goes for those whose postnatal bleeding coincides with Ramadan. All these women are not allowed to fast until their bleeding ends. For many of them, frustration and a sense of lacking spirituality sets in. This, however, shouldn’t be the case. Menstruation, postnatal bleeding, and other uniquely feminine concerns are all part of Allah’s creation, which He created in perfect wisdom. To refrain from ritual prayer (the salaat) and ritual fasting (the sawm) during this time is actually considered a form of worship, and, if done with the intention of obeying God, it earns women good deeds. After Ramadan ends, these women have the choice of fasting or paying fidiyah (feeding one poor person) for each day they missed during Ramadan.

However, some Muslim scholars say such women can only make up the missed days of fasting, and they are not supposed to feed one poor person a day. On the other hand, other scholars hold the opinion that if women who have given birth fear only for the babies, they must pay the fidiyah and make up the days later.

If they fear only for themselves or for themselves and the babies, then they can only fast the days missed later. It is left to the individual to make a choice.