How can I control vomiting while pregnant?

I am two months pregnant but because I keep vomiting, I have been advised to take hibiscus tea without any change. What can I take apart from hibiscus tea? Hamida

Dear Hamida,

During early pregnancy, most probably because of hormonal changes, women may get nauseous or even vomit in what is known as morning sickness despite the fact the symptoms may occur at any time of day.

Much as they may make a pregnant woman uncomfortable, the symptoms are usually an indication of a properly functioning placenta and, therefore, a healthy pregnancy.

That said, during pregnancy, malaria, urinary tract infections, peptic ulceration and pre-existing thyroid or liver disease among many other conditions, which also show morning sickness-like symptoms require to be examined before declaring one to be suffering from morning sickness.

Fortunately, morning sickness in most women is usually mild and goes away on its own by around 16 weeks of pregnancy. To manage the condition, avoid triggers, which include spicy foods, odours and heat. Eating sugar/fat free snacks and taking ginger are some of the remedies that may reduce the symptoms.

Pregnant women are advised to avoid taking drugs or even herbs unless they have been prescribed by their doctor or antenatal clinic since these may harm the health of the unborn child or the mother.

Hibiscus tea, which is made from hibiscus (not usual tea from Camellia sinensis) is said to prevent or lower blood pressure, reduce blood sugar levels, help with menstrual cramps, and may help with weight management.