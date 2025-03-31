How can I quit alcohol after HIV diagnosis?

Dear Blaimu, Being diagnosed with HIV can be challenging, and turning to alcohol as a coping mechanism is understandable. However, your doctor’s advice to stop drinking is crucial for maintaining your health and ensuring the effectiveness of your HIV treatment.

Alcohol poses unique risks to individuals with HIV. It impairs judgment and self-control, increasing the likelihood of excessive drinking, which can harm your health. More importantly, alcohol interferes with how your body processes antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), reducing their effectiveness and increasing the risk of drug resistance.

Your liver plays a key role in processing HIV medication, and alcohol places additional strain on it. Excessive drinking raises the risk of liver diseases such as cirrhosis and hepatitis. If you already have conditions such as viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, diabetes, or high cholesterol, alcohol can worsen them.

Chronic alcohol use weakens the immune system, making you more vulnerable to infections. Since HIV already compromises immunity, alcohol further increases the risk of opportunistic infections and complications. Additionally, alcohol impairs memory and judgment, making it easy to forget your medication, which can lead to treatment failure.

Drinking also affects decision-making, increasing the chances of engaging in risky behaviours such as unprotected sex or sharing needles, which can lead to further transmission of HIV and other infections.

If you struggle to quit drinking, you may have Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), which requires professional help and a strong support system. Talk to your doctor or a counsellor about treatment options such as therapy, medication-assisted treatment, or support groups. Joining Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) or an HIV support group can encourage those facing similar challenges.

Identify triggers that lead you to drink and find healthier coping strategies, such as hobbies, exercise, or mindfulness. If quitting suddenly feels difficult, try reducing alcohol gradually with professional guidance.

Lean on trusted friends or family members for support. Your health should be a top priority. By avoiding alcohol and seeking support, you can effectively manage HIV and improve your quality of life.