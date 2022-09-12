How does DNA show that my husband is not the father of our child?

Dr, I am in deep trouble with my husband because he secretly did a DNA test and is saying our only child is not his? I have never cheated on him. Annet

Dear Annet

Men who take a long to make a woman pregnant may doubt their fertility and carry out paternity DNA tests to find out if they are the real fathers of the children. These men may also do fertility tests on themselves not only to find out whether they are fertile or not.

Conversely, when women who take long to reproduce may either secretly do fertility tests on themselves or DNA paternity tests with other suspected fathers to find out who the father of their child may be.

If they find out that it is the man at home who is infertile, they may try to get children by sleeping with other men, but will reassure their husbands that the children belong to them even when they do not.

Unfortunately for the men, they may have been fertile before then and fathered a child but later either got infertile because of blocked fertility tubes, making them infertile.

Fertility is often a combination of fertility factors involving both the man and woman and the woman being young may get pregnant but fail to get pregnant from the same man when she is older.

If the woman truly has never had sexual affairs with other men who may have impregnated her, she may have had her baby accidentally switched in hospital after she delivered as may in rare cases happen.

Also, much as DNA tests may be around 99.9 percent accurate, the accuracy may depend on who is doing the test and on the sample being used (it could be blood, cheeks, hair, and nails).That is why doing the tests in different places may be necessary, before one declares results to the other partner to avoid a family break-up which may be irreversible.

Many women who suffer from sexomnia may not know who fathered their children in their sleep. Sexomnia is a rare sleep disorder akin to sleep walking in which a person plays sex while asleep and may, therefore, not remember what happened when they wake up.

You need to visit the hospital where you delivered from to try and trace your child. Then you and your husband should visit your doctor for fertility tests and get help, in case of a problem.

What makes cassava become bitter?

Dr , why is it that when you get cassava from the garden it is not bitter but if dropped down or transported for sell it gets bitter? Nic

Dear Nic,

Cassava may be sweet or bitter depending on its level of substances linamarin and lotaustralin (cyanogenic glycosides) which are converted into a toxic substance called hydrogen cyanide. When it is damaged by say chewing, it may become bitter to deter its consumption so the cassava is preserved. Even when sweet, during the dry season, cassava may become bitter to stop its being eaten towards extinction.

Additionally, whether sweet or bitter, they all have the bitter causing glycosides in the peel and on the outer layer of the tuber next to the peel. That is why it is peeled and scraped before cooking to prevent it from tasting bitter. Therefore, it is possible that when dropped down, say during transportation the glycosides will leak into the whole cassava tuber making it taste bitter.

Cassava is a nutritionally strategic famine crop for developing countries such as Uganda and, therefore, reducing its toxicity and improving its nutritional value is crucial.

Traditionally, the bitter cassava types such as ngunda and mukapa were not eaten raw or cooked but required more extensive processing such as peeling and grating then kept in water for at least 24 hours to ferment before drying and pounding into safe cassava flour.