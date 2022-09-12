Have you ever felt pain or discomfort after a spoonful of ice cream or hot soup? If so, you are not alone. While pain caused by hot or cold foods could be a sign of a cavity, it is also common in people who have sensitive teeth.

It may be temporary or a chronic problem and can affect one tooth, several teeth or all the teeth in one individual.

People with sensitive teeth may experience pain or discomfort as a response to certain triggers .You may feel this pain at the roots of the affected teeth .The most common triggers include hot and cold foods and beverages, cold air, sweets, citric fruits, brushing or flossing around the affected teeth. Symptoms range from mild to intense.

What causes sensitive teeth?

Some people naturally have more sensitive teeth than others due to having thinner enamel. The enamel is the outer layer of the tooth that protects it. In many cases, the tooth’s enamel can be worn down from brushing your teeth so hard, using a hard tooth brush, grinding your teeth at night, over eating or drinking acidic foods and beverages. Sometimes, conditions cause tooth sensitivity.

One is gastro esophageal reflux where acid comes up from the stomach and esophagus and may wear down the teeth over time. Conditions that cause frequent vomiting including gastroparesis and bulimia can also cause acid to wear down the enamel while gum recession can leave sections of the tooth exposed and unprotected, causing sensitivity.

How is tooth sensitivity treated?

If your tooth sensitivity is mild, choose a tooth paste labeled as specifically made for sensitive teeth. Such tooth pastes do not have any irritating ingredients and may have desensitising ingredients that help block the discomfort from travelling to the nerve of the tooth.

Using softer tooth brushes and brushing more gently can also help. It typically takes several applications for these remedies to work. You should see an improvement within a week, otherwise, talk to your dentist.

Treating medical conditions that cause teeth sensitivity

Brush more gently and maintain good oral hygiene to deal with receding gums. Otherwise, talk to your dentist.