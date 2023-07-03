How much physical activity do older adults need?

My 55-year-old friend recently collapsed and died after finishing a 22km run. He felt like his chest was burning and asked us for a cold beer but after taking it, he collapsed. He was pronounced dead an hour later at the hospital. Was it because of the rigorous exercise? Byabafumu

Dear Byabafumu,

I suspect your friend is likely to have died from a heart problem such as a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

A heart attack (myocardial infarction) is when blood flow to the heart through the coronary arteries is severely reduced or completely blocked, hence preventing oxygen and food from reaching the affected heart muscle. The blockage is usually due to a build-up of fat, (cholesterol) in the coronary arteries. If a big coronary artery is involved, this can lead to immediate death.

Symptoms of a heart attack may be immediate and intense or may be slow and mild depending on the size of the coronary artery and heart muscle involved.

Intense exercise can increase the heart rate and blood pressure, which could lead to a heart attack. A tablet put under the tongue or junior aspirin can be helpful as one is rushed to the hospital for further attention.

Cardiac arrest on the other hand, is when the heart stops beating suddenly causing lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs leading to among others, unconsciousness or even death if not treated immediately.

Cardiac arrest can be caused by a problem with the electricity of the heart (Arrhythmia), enlarged heart (cardiomyopathy), or when the coronary blood flow is restricted.

Strenuous exercise can also risk one cardiac arrest, the reason why stadia and gyms should have a portable defibrillator machine to help the heart start beating again.

Cardiac arrest can be prevented by a person maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, a balanced diet with minimal fat, managing stress and moderate but not strenuous physical exercise. The same can prevent heart attacks. However, one should stop smoking, reduce alcohol consumption and keep diabetes and high blood pressure under control.