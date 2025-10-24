How sugary snacks harm your toddler’s teeth

If you are a parent in Kampala, it is important to watch what your child eats. A recent study by researchers Catherine Lutalo Mwesigwa and Sudeshni Naidoo, published in Maternal & Child Nutrition, found that many children aged six to 36 months in Kampala are consuming far too many ultra-processed foods and drinks; think sugary snacks, sodas, and the contents of brightly coloured cereal boxes. Sound familiar?

The study was conducted at four health centres in Kampala, where researchers asked caregivers about their children’s diets. The findings are concerning; a significant number of toddlers are consuming ultra-processed foods loaded with sugar, fats, and additives.

Alarmingly, for some children, these items are not just occasional treats, they make up a large part of their diet, sometimes starting as early as six months. This trend is often driven by perceived benefits such as cost, convenience, and attractive packaging (and advertising) that appeal to both parents and children.

These ultra-processed foods, typically high in added sugars, fats, and preservatives, are linked to an increased risk of non-communicable diseases, including obesity and dental caries, as well as poor dietary habits later in life. The researchers noted that this pattern reflects a broader nutritional shift across sub-Saharan Africa, fuelled by the growing availability of ultra-processed foods and the unregulated influence of transnational corporations.

On a positive note, many parents in Kampala are successfully breastfeeding, which is excellent for infants. However, when it is time to introduce solid foods, making healthy choices is crucial. Instead of reaching for chips or sugary juice, consider simple alternatives such as mashed avocado, bananas, or Irish potatoes. These foods provide essential nutrients without the harmful additives.