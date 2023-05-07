How to buy healthy food on a budget

A third of the year is gone and it is never too late to evaluate how you have fared through your healthy eating resolutions. It is important to note that healthy eating starts with healthy shopping.

Ivan Philip Baguma, a nutritionist, says it is important to have a meal plan for you or your family that runs through the entire week.

While cleaning your fridge and pantry, he says, take note of all the foodstuffs you need to refill.

"Planning ahead and having a list helps you avoid purchasing unhealthy food items or unnecessary expenses and stick to your budget," he says.

Choose foods that reduce inflammation

Chronic and low-grade inflammation can turn into a silent killer. It contributes to conditions such as cardiovas¬cular disease, cancer and type-2 diabetes.

Baguma says, "To protect yourself from the damage of chronic inflammation, it is important that you limit your red meat supplies and instead choose foods that reduce inflammation. Such foods usually include plant-based food sources," he says.

Include plant proteins, such as dried beans, nuts or seeds such as almonds as well as whole grains, such as whole-grain bread, brown or black rice, non-dairy milk items. Other anti-inflammatory foods include avocado, tumeric, grapes, strawberries, bell papers, beans and nuts, among others.

Do weekly shopping

Planning your meals is an important aspect of healthy eating. It is, therefore, important that you buy your groceries a week in advance. This will help you to plan out your meals perfectly.

"A healthy diet is one that is rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes (beans or lentils), whole grains, nuts, seeds, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products," he says.

Remember to look out for fresh foodstuffs which are available in many markets such as Owino, Kalerwe, Nakasero and Nakawa, among others.

Read nutrition facts

Even for foods you think are healthy, remember to read their nutrition facts and ingredients. Choose food items that have lower amounts of sodium, saturated fats and added sugar.

"When buying grains and bread, look for items that contain whole grains instead of the enriched flavour. Remember to also check expiry dates,"Baguma says.

If you are buying vegetables, choose fresh ones and not those that have withered. Also, try as much as possible to get fruits and vegetables with a variety of colours.

Choose organic foods

Organic foods are those that have been grown on soils with less artificial fertilisers and pesticides. This is because the synthetic fertilisers and pesticides have over the years been linked to many health problems and in many countries, non-organic foods have been banned.

"The biggest culprits of foods that may be inorganic include strawberries, spinach, kale, peaches, and grapes. And since they have soft skins, they easily absorb these chemicals. Fruits such as avocados or pineapples have thick skins and do not easily absorb chemicals," Baguma says.

Also, never enter a store when you are hungry, since you might buy more than you normally would. Carry a shopping list and stick to it.

Go directly to the aisles that have what you need and avoid browsing elsewhere, which may lead to extra purchases that are beyond your budget and plan.

Be flexible, have several options within your food categories. Move away from easy snacks which are typically processed foods and often contain unhealthy ingredients and promote overeating. Instead, choose healthy snacks.

Buy in bulk

Whenever you can afford, buy your groceries in bulk. Buying in bulk you are bound to buy things cheaper than when you buy in smaller quantities. When it is a season of a particular food, it is usually cheaper.

While buying from the grocery store is the commonest way to do your shopping, if you have some space, you can grow your garden of vegetables, go to local farmer markets that have organic foods.