How to cleanse after Easter over indulgence

Easter season, just like any other holiday celebrations comes with a lot of eating and drinking and once in a while, it is safe for you to detoxify. Even when you choose healthy foods, there are very few organic foods since most foods are sprayed with pesticides and the chemicals find their way into your blood stream. There are some practices that can help your body cleanse without a lot of your own effort.

Mindful eating

Eating with intention is the ultimate tip to avoid the feelings of regret that follows holiday overindulgence. According to research, some people gain at least a kilogramme in weight during festive seasons but being mindful of what you eat can be very helpful.

Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist at the Human Mechanic Physiotherapy Ltd recommends that, “Go for healthier options and stick to them. Also, get reasonable portions and remember to pay attention to your hunger cues; stopping to eat when you feel satisfied. Remove any distractions such as television and computers while you eat.”

If you want to maintain your healthy weight even after the festive season, practicing mindful eating is essential. The body is resilient and knows how to heal itself so you do not have to resort to crash or quick fix diets because there are gentle ways to cleanse it.

Drink a lot of water

Start your day by drinking warm water on an empty stomach. If you can add a little lemon, you will get the benefits such as better hydration, stimulate digestion as well as flush out toxins. If you have a hangover from last night’s drinking, drink plenty of fluids, especially water to relieve the light headedness.

“Continue drinking the warm water throughout the day to help your liver and kidneys filter out toxins. However, lemon should be taken in moderation since taking it for prolonged periods can cause teeth sensitivity and over time, can erode the enamel of your teeth,” she says.

Taking warm green, fennel tea or other herbal teas before and after meals boosts your metabolism. Fennel tea, for instance, is a great choice for relieving digestive problems such as indigestion, flatulence, constipation, intestinal gas, heartburn, and even irritable bowels. The herb stimulates digestion, has carminative effects that soothe the digestive tract and prevent bloating.

Choose plant-based foods

Try as much as possible to avoid junk food because after digestion, they are usually converted into toxins. Healthy plant based foods are a better way to help your body cleanse out toxins after binge eating during the Easter holiday.

Twebaze says, “This is because plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables and plant-based proteins are easier to digest, do not require a lot of energy for the body to digest so they do not take a toll on kidneys and are packed with anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients that help the body fight against any infections.”

Exercise

During the holidays, it is difficult to follow your routine exercise patterns. Walking up the stairs rather than taking the lift, practising yoga, deep breaths, brisk walking on a treadmill or if your destination is near, walk there and such tiny steps will be helpful in rejuvenating your body.

If doing even a little bit of exercise is too intense for you, a visit to an infrared sauna that allows your body to sweat at lower temperatures is ideal. Since infrared light penetrates deeper, the heat pulls out toxins from deep under the skin and exfoliates them through the skin.

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is one of the simple ways to get the benefits of a fasting without feeling like you are deprived of food. When you fast, your body is able to burn fat as fuel and the best way is for you to eat your last meal by 7pm and in the morning, you can just take warm water. By lunch time, your system has taken about 16 hours of rest and your digestive system has had a good reset.

Sleep