How to get toned in your 40s and 50s

We lose physical capabilities as we grow older due age-related loss of muscle mass and strength. An American-titled the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging (BLSA) found that typically, muscle mass and strength increase steadily from birth and reach their peak at around 30 to 35 years of age. Beyond that, the study found, muscle power and performance decline slowly in the 40s and 50s and much faster after age 65 for women and 70 for men.

Loss of muscle mass and strength explains why you barely ever see anyone in their forties and above in the olympics or other major global competitions. The will may be their but without enough muscle, it is counterintuitive to play sports, especially in international competitions.

For obvious reasons, it is harder for people in their forties and beyond to get toned bodies because building muscles after a certain age becomes challenging.

However, according to several experts, there is a way around it. A popular fitness blog called Carrots n Cake states that if you want to shape up and lose weight in your 40s and 50s, you have to change your approach because what worked in your 20s, no longer works when you are 40.

The blog proposes that for your body to be toned after 40, you must increase your protein intake and lower carbohydrates.

More protein

Protein is not just important because of promoting brain health and balancing blood sugar, it also promotes satiety between meals, which makes you prone to eating less. Most importantly in this case, it is essential for building muscle.

Less cardio

Experts at Carrots n Cake propose that one does less cardio because in the 40s, our bodies create more cortisol (the “fight or flight” hormone) in response to stress, including physical stress such as exercise. The problem with this is that the more cortisol flowing through our bodies, the more we hold onto fat, which is the opposite of what we want. This, according to the blog, is why you should prioritise strength training and limit too much high intensity cardio. Perhaps this explains why most people add more weight in their forties.

Increase strength training

The blog also proposes one last principle of strength training. The reason behind the proposal is because during the late 30s and 40s, our strength and muscle mass naturally decreases as our hormones begin to decline. Strength training is meant to increase your muscle mass and result in more strength.

It is possible

Johnson Busingye, a gym instructor at the Kampala Serena Hotel, says contrary to what most people believe, people above 40 years of age can get toned easily if they get disciplined and take their diet seriously.

“I have seen people in their 40s come to the gym disheartened, thinking it is a lost cause. However, those who are disciplined to work out three to four times a week and change their diet start seeing real results about three to four months into the process,” Busingye says.

Discipline

Busigye advises that a person over 40 should start with about three weeks of slow cardio exercises such as jogging and biking before starting any muscle training. 20 to 40 minutes of cardio four days a week should train your muscles to endure the pressure of muscle training. Weight lifting must come only after endurance training. He says even after starting on muscle training, one should keep it in the non-painful range; that is, light weights and minimal sets, among others.

“Get disciplined to exercise three to four times a week. Always skip a day for your muscles to recover from the work out. Make sure all muscle groups are worked on in every session and in three months, you should have lost considerable fat and visibly grown your muscles,” Busingye says.

Take diet seriously

But exercising is only half the process, the other half is the diet. Busingye says the important thing to note is that getting toned means two things; exercising and burning fat. These two must go together or it becomes much harder for your body to get toned.

