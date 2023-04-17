How to give your baby medicine

When your baby is sick, you usually want to do whatever you can to make them feel better. However, it can be a struggle getting them to take medicine. Good hygiene is key. Ensure that you wash your hands before you touch the medicine. If it is a syrup, shake the bottle well before use unless stated otherwise on the label.

Carefully pour the medicine into the medicine cup or medicine spoon according to the dose on the label and give it to your baby but keep your baby upright when dispensing medication. Never dispense medicine while the baby is lying down because they may choke or easily vomit the medicine. Do not squirt medicine to the back of the throat. Instead, aim for the back of the cheek and slowly dispense the medicine, so your child can easily swallow.

Some medications cannot be given during meals or with particular foods. Remember to check with your child’s health care provider regarding any restrictions.

Tablets are not usually palatable for babies so they have to be crushed into a powder. When diluting medicine, avoid doing so in a large cup of liquid because you want to make sure they take all the medicine, which can be difficult in a large quantity.

For syrups, remember to use a paediatric measuring device such as a syringe or the measuring cap. Whether it is a syrup or a tablet, always read to know the right dosage and frequency to avoid under or overdosing the baby.

Ask your child's doctor, health care provider, or pharmacist if the medicine can be taken with foods and drinks. Some foods or drinks reduce the medicine's efficacy and babies might hate those foods.

Also read the labels to know whether your child is old enough to take that particular medicine. Some medications are not safe for babies/infants. If you have any questions, always check with your child’s health care provider for dosage, timing and appropriate medication.