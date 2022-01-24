How to keep your eyes safe from styes

Eye styes are small red bumps that usually appear on the edge of the eye or inside the eyelid. A sty can look like an ordinary pimple, but unlike acne that affects people all over their face and body, only one individual spot will appear at any given time. In rare cases, you may have styes in both eyes.

Types

External: This is the most common type of sty, and it affects the outside or visible part of your eyelid.

Internal: This type of sty affects the inside of your eyelid, near the eyelashes. It is caused by the staph bacteria that gets into one of the inner oil glands of the eyelid.

Treatment

Styes do not cause permanent damage to your eye. However, you need to watch for signs of infection (such as pus) because if the sty becomes infected, it can become a severe condition. Some remedies can help speed up the healing process.

Apply a warm compress

Applying a warm compress to the eye can ease the discomfort and speed up the healing process. You can do this by taking a damp cloth and dipping it in warm water then place it over your eyelid for about five minutes. Do this three or four times a day until the sty goes away. This procedure helps unclog the pores and promote drainage.

Use an antibiotic ointment

Your doctor may prescribe antibiotics if you have a sty that is not healing on its own. Use the warm compress to relieve pain and promote drainage but be sure to apply the cream as directed by your doctor.

Avoid makeup, contact lenses