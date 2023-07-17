How to manage narcolepsy

Living with narcolepsy is challenging and stressful because of the episodes of excessive sleepiness. It is therefore important that you get the correct diagnosis and with support from your doctor, you can be able to find the best treatment and management of your sleepy episodes.

Narcolepsy is a daily period of irreplaceable need to sleep or day time lapse into sleep occurring over a period of three months. It is a chronic neurological disorder that affects the brain's ability to control sleep-wake cycles.

According to Dr Robert Sebunya, a paediatric neurologist at Nsambya Hospital, in Uganda, we do not have a sleep lag and the statistical prevalence is not available but in the western world, about 56 per 100,000 people are affected by this sleep disorder.

He says, “We might be underestimating the problem because some people do not feel the need to go to hospital. Many times when a person has such a problem, they are said to be lazy so the condition is underdiagnosed.”

He adds that, “There is a lack of recognition and a delay to diagnose the condition because parents are not aware since such sleepiness in children may present with mood swings, inattentiveness or hyperactivity behavior. This greatly affects the statistics.”

Narcolepsy is a sleep-wake disorder that usually develops during adolescence and early adulthood. If you develop this condition later in life, it is known as late-onset narcolepsy.

There are two types of narcolepsy; type one with cataplexy and type II without cataplexy. Most people with type 1 narcolepsy have a decreased amount of a brain protein called hypocretin. The protein is essential in regulating your sleep-wake cycles.

The cause for narcolepsy is not known but it is thought to be an auto-immune mechanism that affects the hypocretin secreting neurons in the hypothalamus.

The signs and symptoms

Chronic daytime sleepiness while other people will have hypnagogic hallucinations (vivid dreams) at onset of sleep, sleep paralysis, cataplexy (muscle weakness of all the skeletal muscles except the extra ocular and respiratory muscles), and fragmented sleep patterns especially at night.

The greatest risk factor according to Dr Sebunya is the genetic predisposition. When one has a close relative with narcolepsy, the person is very likely to develop the same condition.

Although in rare instances, narcolepsy can occur after severe trauma to areas of the brain that regulate wakefulness and REM sleep. Brain tumors may also be a risk factor for narcolepsy.

Diagnosis

Narcolepsy is usually under or misdiagnosed but develops by the age of 8 but proper diagnosis can come in 10 years later. A careful history is very important in diagnosis. The doctor should observantly ask the questions of when you sleep and irresistible naps during the day, episodes of inattentiveness or hyperactivity.

Excessive daytime sleepiness is one of the commonest symptoms of narcolepsy but is also common for other sleep disorders. Dr Sebunya recommends talking to your doctor who will take your medical history and perform a physical exam.

“The doctor will look out for a history of excessive daytime drowsiness and episodes of sudden loss of muscle tone. In order to diagnose narcolepsy, he recommends a nocturnal Polysomnography a test done at night to record brain waves, oxygen level in your blood, heart rate and breathing during sleep as well as measuring the eye and leg movements,” he says.

Another test is the multi sleep latency test which is done by allowing a person about five nap opportunities lasting about 15 minutes in a 2hour interval and then we measure the time of onset of REM sleep and calculate their average. People with narcolepsy get the time of deep sleep very quickly. It can happen that within 8 minutes, one is in a deep state of sleep. The index of sleep severity which occurs at less than 8 minutes, is an indicator that one has narcolepsy.

ACTi graph or other home monitoring devices that would help keep track of your sleep. The device is worn on a hand like a watch like device that monitors sleep patterns.

Management

It is important to note that narcolepsy is not curable. It is a lifelong condition. However, there are treatments that are aimed at improving the symptoms such as reducing daytime sleepiness, controlling cataplexy and correcting nocturnal sleep fragmentation.

Drugs that increase wakefulness can include modafinil and stimulants like methylphenidate. Treat cataplexy associated with narcolepsy using antidepressants. Treating nocturnal sleep fragmentation may be hard according to Dr Sebunya.

Immune suppressants such as immunoglobulin coupled with some lifestyle changes can also help improve narcolepsy.

Complications

When one has untreated narcolepsy, they will perform poorly at school (for school going children) or at work for adults because they are always sleeping and cannot learn.

Behavioural problems. Since it is not easy to recognise narcolepsy, parents may not be aware that some children have mood swings, inattentiveness or hyperactivity.

Some people can get behavioural, psychiatric and cognitive disturbances. Due to slower metabolism, many people with narcolepsy can become overweight.

“It is important that one sees a specialist who will help to do a proper diagnostic test because some of the symptoms of narcolepsy are similar to those of insufficient sleep syndrome which cause an irreplaceable need to sleep and day time naps or behavioural disturbances in pubertal children,”Dr Sebunya warns.

Manage

Drugs that stimulate the central nervous system are the primary treatment to help people with narcolepsy stay awake during the day.

If you take medicines for other health problems, ask your health care provider how they may interact with narcolepsy medicines.

Certain medicines that you can buy without a prescription can cause drowsiness. They include allergy and cold medicines. If you have narcolepsy, your doctor may recommend that you don't take these medicines.