How to manage sleep neck pain 

About two weeks ago, Mike Ocan woke up with a sharp pain in the neck. He had previously experienced the same pain but the most recent one was more painful than the usual. He ignored the pain until the fourth day when he couldn’t bear it any more.

“I visited a health centre and I was given drug prescriptions that could reduce the pain. The source of the pain was using hard pillows that I have since stopped using. I used the medication and the pain reduced gradually. I felt much better after eight days of completing the dose,” Ocan recalls.

Umarashid Gulooba, an emergency medical physician at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) says neck pain when sleeping is either caused by a hard pillow or poor sleeping posture. The pain means you twisted your neck during sleep mostly when the pillow is big, where it makes you sleep in an uncomfortable position. The other cause could be a throat infection.

“When the pillow is hard and big, the neck gets twisted in an abnormal posture. This compromises breathing and you start snoring. When you don’t breathe well at night, the sleep quality is bad and the day is messed up. You will over time experience sleep deficiency because the sleep quality wasn’t good,” Gulooba explains.

Remedies

The first home remedy is to address the cause. If you use a hard and big pillow, Gulooba advises that you use a small size soft pillows with fiber. Also, make sure you don’t sleep in awkward neck positions. Medically, you can apply a pain balm such as diclofenac, brufen gel or deep heat spray or tube to the neck and ask someone to gently massage the neck. This, Gulooba explains, relieves the pain and tension in the neck. You can as well use pain medication such as paracetamol and brufen.

If it persists

On average, if you have addressed the cause, the pain should last five to seven days. When it persists longer than a week, think of other causes. There could be a possibility of existing complications with the cervical vertebra, the bones in the neck.

“You should also start thinking of nerve compression. These are nerves that exist in the cervical vertebra that could be compressed especially if the pain radiates to the hands and shoulders. If you feel pain when you swallow, think of a sore throat such as tonsillitis,” Gulooba advises.