How to support a grieving person

Before delving into how to support someone who is grieving, it is essential to understand the nature of grief itself.

Grief is a multifaceted experience that encompasses a range of emotions, including sadness, anger, guilt and confusion.

It is a deeply personal process that unfolds differently for each individual and may involve various stages such as denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

Additionally, grief is not linear and may come in waves, resurfacing at unexpected times, particularly around significant anniversaries or milestones.

Listen with empathy: Listen actively, without interrupting or trying to offer solutions. Allow the person to express their feelings openly and validate their experiences.

Respect their process: Understand that everyone grieves differently and at their own pace. Respect their need for space or privacy, but also let them know you are available if they need you. Let them know that it is okay to feel whatever they are feeling.

Validate their feelings: Validate the person's feelings by acknowledging their pain and expressing empathy. Avoid minimising their emotions or offering platitudes such as "time heals all wounds."

Avoid clichés: While well-intentioned, clichés like "everything happens for a reason" or "they are in a better place" can be unhelpful and dismissive of the person's pain. Instead, offer genuine empathy and support.

Offer practical assistance: Practical support can be invaluable to someone who is grieving, as everyday tasks may feel overwhelming. Offer specific ways you can help, such as preparing meals, running errands, or providing childcare. By easing their burdens, you allow them the space to focus on their healing.

Share memories and stories: Encourage the person to share memories and stories about the person they have lost or the life change they are grieving. Reminiscing about happy times can provide comfort and solace and keep the memories alive.

Respect their boundaries: Respect the person's boundaries and preferences regarding their grieving process. Some individuals may prefer solitude, while others may welcome company.

Stay connected: Stay connected with the person who is grieving by checking in regularly, even after some time has passed. Grief can be a long and arduous journey, and ongoing support is essential.

Encourage self-care: Encourage the person to prioritise self-care activities such as exercise, rest, and relaxation. Offer to accompany them on walks or to yoga classes, art therapy or simply provide a listening ear when they need to talk.

Encourage professional help if needed: If you notice signs that the person is struggling with their grief or experiencing prolonged distress and complicated grief, encourage them to seek support from a therapist or counselor who specialises in grief and loss therapy.

By offering empathy, validation, and practical assistance, you can provide comfort and solace during a challenging time.

Remember, grief is a deeply personal process, often unpredictable and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to supporting someone.