How to take care of your baby’s first teeth

Among the many joys of raising a child, one of the most memorable is watching them develop their first teeth. The appearance of the two incisors in the lower jaw of a baby brings deep delight to parents, grandparents, and other caregivers. This important milestone should also mark the transition from cleaning an infant’s mouth with a soft, clean cloth to using a soft-bristled toothbrush. Some may wonder what it means to “graduate from a soft cloth"; this will be explained later.



When establishing habits in children, parents need to start as early as developmentally possible.

After every feed, caregivers are advised to wipe the baby’s gums with a damp, clean, and soft cloth. This should be done at least twice daily, especially after the night feed. The purpose is both behavioural and sanitary, as it helps eliminate potential breeding grounds for harmful micro-organisms inside the baby’s mouth.

When the first tooth erupts (typically between six and eight months, though it may be earlier or later), the shift from cloth to an infant toothbrush should happen. These toothbrushes have soft bristles, small heads, and are ergonomically designed to clean small teeth gently without damaging the surrounding soft tissues.

The person responsible for this task applies a smear of fluoride-containing toothpaste, about the size of a rice grain, and gently brushes all tooth surfaces.

As more teeth appear with age, more surfaces should be included in the brushing. Do not rinse out the foam, as the layer of toothpaste provides additional protection against cavities, just as adults should not rinse after brushing.

Ideally, brushing should be performed after every feed. However, if this is impractical for the caregiver, efforts should be made to brush at least twice daily, once in the morning and again before bed, to ensure your baby’s oral health is optimised.

When should you take a baby for their first dental visit? This should ideally occur six months after the first tooth appears, even if the baby appears healthy, as a form of exposure. Studies indicate that early exposure to the dental environment reduces dental anxiety later in life.