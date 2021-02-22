How to talk with your baby

By Guest Writer More by this Author

From birth to six months of age most babies will:

● Startle or cry when hearing loud or different noises.

● Make a variety of different sounds such as coos, gurgles, and cries.

● Respond to you by listening, looking, smiling, and making sounds.

● Usually stop crying when someone talks to them in a soothing voice.

● Will make sounds back to you when you talk to them.

What you can do to help your baby communicate:

● Talk to, hold and cuddle your baby.

● Give your baby a chance to communicate back to you with smiles and sounds.

● Interact with your baby. Copy the movements, faces and sounds your baby makes.

● Use different kinds of faces, voices and playful sounds when you are with your child.

● Talk to and sing to your baby while doing a variety of daily activities such as feeding, diapering, bathing and when travelling.

From six to 12 months of age most babies will:

● Respond to their name and understand simple words like “up”, “bye-bye”, “Daddy”, “hot” and “no”.

● Understand simple sentences and questions like “Get the ball” or “Where’s mummy?”

● Make sounds, babble a lot and may try singing along with you. Imitate your actions such as clapping and banging toys.

● Imitate your sounds such as coughs, kisses and tongue clicks.

● Communicate with you by pointing, reaching and making sounds.

● Enjoy repeating the sounds they make.

• Try to use a word or two.

What can you do to help your baby communicate:

●Use short sentences such as “Baby go out” and “All gone” when you talk with your baby.

●Watch to see how your baby responds.

●Use picture books that have large, simple, colourful pictures and few words. Talk about what you see.

●Play singing and action games like “patty cake” and “peek a boo.”

●Give your baby a chance to copy what you do.

●Copy the actions and sounds your baby uses.

●Use the same words over and over again so it is easier for your baby to learn them.

Source: parents.com