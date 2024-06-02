Hygiene tips to keep you safe from infection during periods

Menstrual hygiene is fundamental to the dignity and well-being of women and girls and an important part of the basic hygiene, sanitation and reproductive health services to which every woman and girl has a right.

Globally, approximately 52 percent of the female population (26 percent of the total population) is of reproductive age and most of these women and girls will menstruate each month for between two and seven days.

Dr Immaculate Nabukenya, a menstrual health advocate, says safe and dignified menstruation is a fundamental need for women and girls, who must be able to meet their hygiene needs in all settings.

Materials used

There are different types of pads women can use during menstruation but the choice is personal and depends on a variety of factors. For example, disposable pads are made of materials such as bleached rayon, cotton, and plastics. These are usually one-time-use and are available in different absorbency levels, such as panty liners, regular, maxi or super, overnight, and maternity pads.

Women can use reusable cloth pads made of cotton, bamboo, or hemp and are available in different styles, such as all-in-one, inserts, on top, envelope or pocket and foldable style.

Regular pads have a middle-range absorbency. Panty liners on the other hand are designed to absorb daily vaginal discharge, light menstrual flow, spotting, or slight urinary incontinence.

Maxi or super pads have a larger absorbency and are useful for the start of the menstrual cycle when the flow is often heaviest. Ultra-thin pads are compact and as absorbent as regular or maxi/super pads but with less bulk.

Overnight pads are longer and have absorbency suitable for overnight use while maternity pads are slightly longer than maxi/super pads and are designed to absorb lochia (bleeding after childbirth) and can also absorb urine.

A tampon, which is inserted into the vagina during menstruation is designed to absorb menstrual blood. Unlike a pad, it is placed inside of the vaginal canal and expands as it soaks up menstrual blood.

The menstrual cup is a reusable menstrual hygiene device which is inserted into the vagina during menstruation.

“It is made of elastomers and collects menstrual fluid. When properly fit, the menstrual cup seals against the vaginal walls, so tilting and inverting the body will not cause it to leak. The blood can be poured, the cup washed and used again,'' Dr Nabukenya says.

How long?

No woman wants to stain their clothes during menstruation but what informs the decision to change a pad or the length of time one should keep a pad depends on the type used, level of activity and flow.

Florence Nyangoma, a businesswoman, thinks a woman should change a pad depending on their flow or when they become saturated. Change pads more frequently if you are physically active or sweating heavily.

“Sometimes it is about comfort. You do not have to wait to change it only when it is saturated. You can also change pads if you feel uncomfortable, irritated, or experience odour but also follow the manufacturer's recommendations for pad usage and replacement,” she says.

If you have a light flow, four to six hours is recommendable while those with a heavy flow need two to four hours and eight hours for overnight. However, it is important to adjust these times based on your individual needs and comfort level.

Dealing with irritation

For Grace Akello, a university student, periods used to be a dreadful time. “Besides the cramps, I would get bruises and irritation. I would limit my movement because it was unbearable for me. I tried all the types of disposable pads but it seemed that I was allergic to them. I resorted to the reusable ones and now I have no problem.”

Dr Nabukenya notes that some women get irritated because the pad causes friction against the skin, especially if it is not worn properly or for a long time. Pads that are worn too tightly or are too thick exert pressure on the skin.

“Some women may be allergic to the dyes and latex used in the manufacture of pads but also, poor fitting can cause rubbing and bruising but also a heavy flow can make the pad to shift, leading to friction and bruising,” she says.

To minimise the irritation, use pads with breathable material, apply a barrier cream to the skin, change pads frequently, use a pad with wider wings or find alternatives.

Proper disposal

Pads should be disposed of hygienically and responsibly to prevent the spread of bacteria and maintain environmental cleanliness.

Wrap the used pad in toilet paper or a paper towel to prevent leakage and odours. Place the wrapped pad in a sealed plastic bag or a designated sanitary bin. Tie the bag securely to prevent contents from spilling out.

Dispose of the bag in a trash can or designated waste disposal area where it can be burned in the incinerator. Remember to always wash your hands before and after handling pads.

Do not flush pads down the toilet, as they can clog pipes. If using reusable cloth pads, Dr Nabukenya advises washing out the blood with plain water first and using soap after.

“Blood reacts with soap and gives an unpleasant smell when washing reusable pads. Also, remember to dry them in the sun or a place that is not damp,” she says.

Dealing with the bad smell

Due to hormonal changes, menstrual blood provides a nutrient-rich environment for bacteria to grow, leading to the production of compounds with a strong, unpleasant odour.

Sometimes, poor hygiene caused by inadequate cleaning, or using scented soaps can disrupt the natural balance of vaginal bacteria, leading to an unpleasant smell.

“Dealing with bad odour during menstruation can be uncomfortable and embarrassing but you can deal with this by changing the pad frequently, keeping the genital area clean by washing with mild soap and water, and wearing breathable cotton underwear,” Akello advises.