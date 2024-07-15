I am a man but my breasts are getting bigger

I am a 59-year-old man whose breasts have become bigger while those of my wife have become smaller. They are painful and when I press them, a water-like discharge comes out. Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

Clear nipple discharge you call water may be normal in women (physiological discharge) if it comes from both breasts and comes only when the breasts are pressed.

Changes in hormones in non-pregnant, or non-breastfeeding women are to blame. Some women may discharge from their breasts if they are sexually aroused.

Much as a clear breast discharge from any person’s breasts on pressing might be normal, this happening in a man, especially associated with breast swelling and pain should be considered abnormal. Therefore, the cause must be investigated and addressed.

Many people with breast discharge may keep pressing their breasts, unfortunately perpetuating the appearance of the discharge and requiring that they henceforth stop pressing their breasts to deter the problem.

If the breasts do not dry after you stop pressing them, given that they are bigger (gynecomastia) and painful, you may require an investigation to rule out a medical problem including low male hormone (testosterone deficiency), which among others, may cause a breast discharge apart from other symptoms including impotence.

Testosterone levels go down as men grow older (falling by about one percent a year after the age of 30). So, at 59, you may more likely get discharging and painful breasts among other symptoms.