I did it for love

Last Thursday, May 1, was International Labour Day. It was also the day after I left my job for a man. Who knew that a sane, grown person living and working in dusty, noisy Kampala could quit a job for love? I mean, the headlines screamed about skyrocketing unemployment. The front-page story that day said 700,000 Ugandans spend more than a year job-hunting or trying to start a business. In short, if you have a job, hold on to it like the treasure it is. And yet I, in all my wisdom, decided to walk away from a job I loved dearly, because it was putting a strain on my relationship. At this point, you are allowed to judge me, even send me to the gallows, but hang on a bit, let me explain.

To meet all my targets, I had to leave home very early and return late and utterly exhausted. Sometimes, I would find him asleep, only to sneak out the next morning while he still slept. I would return late in the evening to find him either still asleep or too tired to talk. And on and on it went. I made it a point to be fully present on weekends when I did not work, to try and make up for lost time.

But there were weekends I had to work too. So, when he started seeking comfort and love in the arms of another woman, especially during the week, it was not exactly shocking. But that did not soften the blow. The betrayal stung differently because I was working so hard for us. More than 50 percent of my income went toward giving him a decent life, so he could talk with confidence among his peers. He does not have a job at the moment, so I had to put in the hours. That is what you do for love, right? Many times, he would mumble her name in his sleep. Once or twice, he even called me her name, then quickly corrected himself. But it was not lost on me what that really meant. That name-calling was my final cue. I knew it had to be either the job or us. We have been together for almost three years now. I do not know about him, but I am in this for the long haul, so I will do whatever it takes to make it work.

So, here I am, one job less, writing an article about the things we do for love, instead of working. Some may argue that leaving a job for love is foolish, and they are probably right to an extent. Because, let us face it, love does not pay the bills. “Ain’t no romance without finance,” they say. And if he became distant because I was always at work, what guarantee is there that being more present will make him stay or be loyal? So, what is the lesser evil? An ever-present, broke-as-a-church-mouse lover, or an absent, rich one? Although the mouse in this case definitely is not from Sembabule. Methinks it is all about seasons and circumstances. The Bible in Ecclesiastes 3 states there is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens. For me, this season is about work, yes, but more importantly, it is about building lasting bonds with this particular lover. And some bonds can only be built by spending more time together. He might still walk out on me, but at least I will have done everything in my power to make it last.

Sacrifices

For a season to be fully lived, sacrifices must be made. Some, like this one, are huge. It means I may not afford my favourite lipstick as often, or I will have to cling to the minister’s words: “Colleagues, money is coming.” It means I will have to eat the bland, cheap office lunch, or use cassava leaves to bathe because soap is too expensive. In short, I will have to live beneath my means, just to stay afloat. The real problem is making the wrong sacrifice or misreading the season. Like building a mega multi-billion church in the name of love for God, instead of a well-stocked and equipped hospital, but I digress. Even if I made the wrong move, you cannot judge me. Because really, who would not choose an adorable three-year-old munchkin (man or future man) over hard work with adults? Yes, he is hard work too, but I would choose him any day. So if anybody asks why I left or why you chose to stay, just tell them we did it for love.

Priorities.

