I feel like there is a sharp object stuck in my throat

For a month now, I feel like there is something sharp stuck in my throat. An X-ray scan done at Mengo hospital in Kampala shows everything is normal. What could be the problem? Nusura

Dear Nusura,

Although there could a number of reasons why you feel like something as sharp as a fish bone is stuck in your throat, the likely cause could be anxiety (globus pharyngeus).Any foreign object in the throat, including a fish bone would have caused a serious, uncomfortable feeling in the throat accompanied by other symptoms such as choking or coughing, which would have forced you to seek medical attention immediately.

Since the doctors did an x-ray of the throat and did not find anything, this further suggests that what is causing your symptoms is unlikely to be an object stuck in your throat.

In this case, one may be having an unresolved reaction to something. A good number here may believe they have a serious medical condition such as cancer of the throat requiring lots of counselling to make them feel better. Counselling, however, should go hand in hand with addressing the cause of anxiety if found.

If the cause of anxiety is not found, drugs that may symptomatically deal with anxiety may be prescribed but unfortunately then, the problem of the lump is more likely to recur once the anxiety returns. Drugs need to be prescribed after thoroughly checking the throat, including using a light to check the throat (lupper esophagoscopy,laryngoscopy and pharyngoscopy).