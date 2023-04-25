Innovative financing needed as one million malaria deaths averted globally

For heavily impacted countries like Uganda, innovative financing is crucial to counter the disease that has claimed millions of lives. Malaria continues to pose a significant public health concern, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa where it is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality.

Although malaria treatment and prevention have received increased attention and funding in recent years, Uganda remains reliant on donors for financing malaria elimination programs.

The World Malaria Day 2023 marked on April 25, aims to achieve zero malaria. Those leading the fight urge communities, political leaders and private businesses to fund innovative initiatives.

This year is marked under the theme “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement”.

Significant progress has been made in the control of malaria through joint efforts of global actors and national programs. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 185 million cases and nearly one million deaths were averted worldwide in 2021 thanks to national programs' interventions.

Despite efforts to combat it, malaria continues to pose a significant threat to populations, causing the loss of 619,000 lives in 2021. Shockingly, 96% of these deaths occurred within sub-Saharan Africa. In Uganda specifically, malaria remains endemic in around 95% of the country and has a prevalence rate of approximately 19%.

This disease affects over 90% of Ugandans and is responsible for between 30-50% outpatient visits at health facilities as well as accounting for up to15-20% hospital admissions and deaths. Alarmingly, over one-quarter of all child deaths under five years old are due to malaria. Young children and pregnant women remain highly susceptible groups affected by this leading cause of morbidity and mortality across many developing nations worldwide.

The annual number of malaria cases also increased from 232 million in 2019 to 247 million in 2021. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has impacted on the funding for malaria control and elimination. The global funding for malaria control in 2021, for example, has been estimated at US$ 3.5 billion. This is less than the US$ 7.3 billion that the WHO estimated was needed to support national malaria control programs’ efforts in Africa.

The rising cost of fuel due to Covid-19 and the conflict in Ukraine are impacting the supply chain, as well as the cost of transport to roll out prevention tools to populations exposed to malaria. Without sustained investment in malaria control, there is a risk that the progress made in recent decades will be reversed.

Diversifying funding sources

To address this challenge, the Ecobank Group, the RBM Partnership to End Malaria and Speak Up Africa launched the "Zero Malaria Businesses Leadership Initiative" to engage businesses of all sizes to contribute financially to the efforts of national malaria control programs. The initiative, which is being deployed in five African countries (Benin, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ghana, and Uganda), has mobilized 60 companies to date and their financial and in-kind contributions amount to more than US$ 1.3 million between 2020 and 2023.

"The estimated economic losses due to malaria are US$ 12 billion each year. This is a huge loss to the development of African countries and the growth of our businesses. We believe that the private sector can and should play a key role in financing the fight against malaria. Moreover, businesses have a vested interest in participating in national malaria control efforts because a healthy population helps the country's economy develop and allows the private sector to grow efficiently," said Elisa Desbordes-Cissé, Chief Operating Officer of Ecobank Foundation.

Ecobank, RBM Partnership to End Malaria and Speak Up Africa are urging companies to join the "Zero Malaria Businesses Leadership Initiative" on World Malaria Day. Joining this initiative can help stop preventable deaths from malaria while supporting sustainable economic development by utilizing a company's resources and skills.