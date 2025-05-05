Inside a mental health rehabilitation centre

Julia was just a teenager when she started using intravenous drugs. Her journey into addiction was fuelled by a deep-rooted belief that her parents never showed her the love she felt she deserved. Later in life, Julia was diagnosed with severe kidney and bladder complications that required her to undergo six surgeries in just eight years. That is when things took a darker turn.

Frustrated and emotionally drained, she turned to drugs, not out of curiosity, but as a coping mechanism. Intravenous drugs, typically sedatives that slow down the central nervous system, became her escape. They offered her a brief window of peace, a temporary blur of life’s harsh realities. For years, they were her only comfort. Her parents tried to help. They pleaded with her to stop, to reclaim her life. But her response was always the same; "You never loved me as a child, so how do you expect me to love myself?" Eventually, her addiction caught up with her. She lost her job. And perhaps that was her turning point; the moment she decided to leave behind her emotional fortress and seek professional help.

Space of healing

I met Julia recently at a mental health clinic in Kabale, southwestern Uganda. After battling depression for several months, I finally decided to seek help. That decision led me to the Metanoia Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre. In 2022, a correspondence in The Lancet Psychiatry estimated that around 14 million Ugandans, more than 30 percent of the population, suffer from some form of mental illness. Yet, only a tiny fraction seek help. “Most people do not want to admit that they need psychiatric services even when they do,” said Sam, another patient at Metanoia. He spent three months there receiving treatment for alcohol addiction.

Silent struggle

Why don’t more people get help? One big reason is stigma. In Uganda and many African countries, mental health is still taboo. Admitting you are struggling mentally is seen as a sign of weakness. During my three-week stay at Metanoia, the only mental health clinic in the entire western region, there were fewer than 20 patients receiving treatment. Most of them had addictions related to drugs or alcohol. And the truth is, many were brought in by relatives or friends, not by choice. Maybe that is why so many of them relapse. The centre claims that 80 percent of their patients stay clean after discharge, but my experience painted a more complex picture.

Relapse and resistance

Take John, for instance. He is 37. On the day he was discharged, after a three-month stay, he went straight to the bar. That same night, his relatives brought him back to the centre. Then there were the younger men, all treated for marijuana addiction. They were openly defiant, visibly disgruntled, and almost all of them admitted they planned to resume using the drug once they left. The common thread? None of them had checked in voluntarily. “I started smoking weed because of what I went through at home,” said Allan, one of the younger patients. “My parents fought all the time. I was traumatised.” According to the centre’s clinical psychologist, Allan had become psychotic due to prolonged marijuana use.

But he does not see it that way. “Once I get out, I will start from where I stopped,” he told me, unapologetically. Allan blames widespread youth unemployment for the drug problem, and he is not wrong. According to the most recent National Labour Force Survey by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, about 40 percent of Uganda’s youth are either unemployed or not engaged in any training. “The biggest problem is that most of us are idle,” Allan says. “After breakfast, all you think about is weed. And it is the same after lunch and dinner.” Most of the young men here have been diagnosed with psychosis. And in the centre’s early days, some even tried to escape before completing treatment. Now, the facility is tightly secured, with private guards and strict rules. Phones and laptops are banned. Patients pass the time watching TV, reading, or lounging in the compound.

Hope

Still, not everyone at Metanoia is resistant. Some are there willingly, and hopeful. Take Joseph. He is also 37 and spent many years trapped in alcohol addiction. But unlike the others, he is grateful for his time here. “I used to drink almost every day. When I stopped suddenly, I started having hallucinations,” he says. “But instead of going back to drinking, I asked my relatives to help. They brought me here.” Joseph’s stay will last three months, and he sees it as an investment in a better future. “I think I can achieve a lot more in life with a sober mind,” he tells me, with a quiet confidence that stood out.

Julia’s second chance

By the time Julia checked into rehab, voluntarily, her situation was dire. She was injecting four ampules of tramadol daily. Her veins were scarred, and she had multiple infections. Yet despite everything, Julia radiates hope. There is a calm determination in her voice, a sense that she is finally ready to reclaim her life.

“I have recently realised that I can have a life without drugs,” she says. “And I hope that this time I get off them for good.”

The cost of getting better

But stories such as Julia’s are rare; not because they are unique, but because professional mental health care is out of reach for most Ugandans. The government allocates less than one percent of its annual budget to mental health care, which leaves private facilities such as Metanoia as the only option, but they are costly.

Metanoia, for example, charges Shs1.5m per month. But with the average Ugandan earning just Shs200,000 a month, treatment is unaffordable for most.

That means only a privileged few get help, while millions suffer in silence, unseen and unheard.

Way forward

Mental health disorders affect a significant portion of Uganda’s population, with estimates indicating that approximately 14 million Ugandans, around 32 percent of the population, experience mental health challenges. Despite this high prevalence, mental health services remain severely underfunded, receiving less than one percent of the national health budget. This limited funding results in inadequate infrastructure and a shortage of mental health professionals, with only 1.4 mental health workers available per 100,000 people, predominantly concentrated in urban areas. To address this crisis, the Ugandan government could consider increasing budget allocations for mental health, integrating mental health services into primary healthcare, expanding community-based programmes, and investing in training for mental health professionals. Such measures would enhance accessibility and reduce the stigma associated with mental health, ensuring that all Ugandans have the support they need.



