Is a CT scan safe during pregnancy?

A CT scan uses low risk radiation and may be performed on other areas of the body in a pregnant woman.

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What you need to know:

  • Usually, doctors will recommend a CT scan after six weeks of pregnancy.

I am seven months pregnant. Can I undergo a chest CT scan? Nightingale

