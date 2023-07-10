Is alcohol hindering your fitness gains?

If you are a regular drinker who is also trying to get fit, you have probably wondered at some point if the alcohol is pulling you back. It has become a well known fact that alcohol promotes weight gain and this affect you, whether you are working hard to lose body fat, gain muscle mass or get fit generally.

Here are the three reasons why alcohol may promote weight gain; alcohol, or ethanol, is calorie-dense at seven calories per gramme, and it is easy to over-consume compared to any other food or drink. This is why many people can drink 12 beers in one sitting, but almost no one can drink 12 sodas in one sitting, for instance.

When you drink more than three to four drinks, your inhibitions drop and you are more likely to make poor food choices later on such as over eating or choosing fatty foods. This, experts say, can sometimes last up to 48 hours. Also, alcohol can harm your sleep quality and poor sleep quality is strongly associated with increased energy intake.

So, does this mean then that if one wants to get fit, one must stop drinking? As it turns out, mostly yes.

According to online professional trainer and strength coach Jeff Cavaliere, if getting as lean as possible is your ultimate goal, then avoiding alcohol all together is the best option.

“But what if you do not want to abstain from drinking alcohol like I do, what then? In that case, I have a few recommendations that can help you stay lean without having to give up drinking. First, make sure you are eating lower calorie-dense but higher fibre foods. Decrease your fat intake on days you know you will be drinking as well as decreasing the number of calories you are getting from non-protein sources due to alcohol’s blunting of muscle protein synthesis,” he advises.

How much?

The expert fitness trainer adds that if you want to build muscle, when you consider drinking alcohol and working out, you have to consider how much you are drinking.

“As it turns out, one to three drinks is not going to have much effect on building muscle, as long as you are not getting drunk. On top of that, it has been shown that there is a small increase in testosterone from drinking alcohol as well,” he adds.

He says one should not get too excited about this spike in testosterone because it is not enough to make a clinical difference, but at the same time, it illustrates that it is not going down, which is obviously a good thing when it comes to building more muscle.

Where alcohol stands in the way of building muscle is when the drinking becomes excessive (getting drunk).

As long long as you always stop right before you get drunk, you are fine, according to experts.

Increased appetite

Dr Ntege Ssengendo, a fitness expert and sports doctor, says alcohol in moderation may not deter one from one’s dream of becoming fit but that at some point, it gets counterproductive. Getting drunk regularly may stand in the way of getting fit no matter how much exercise one is doing, according to Ssengendo.

“Alcohol spikes the levels of appetite for some people so that they eat more than they should. Some crave greasy foods such as pork when they drink and this will end up making it hard for such people to get fit even when they exercise. Even more importantly, alcohol in the body halts the metabolism of fats and carbs since the body must prioritise the processing of the alcohol. This means that those fats and carbs are more likely to be stored by the body in the form of body fat,” he says.

Alcohol effects

Cavaliere says heavy drinking effects muscle growth in two significant ways.

“First, drinking in excess has been shown to drop testosterone levels acutely. Knowing how important testosterone is to building muscle, any significant lowering of the hormone is going to be a problem if you are looking to grow more muscle. Heavy alcohol consumption also affects how protein is processed by the body. Alcohol has been shown to have a blunting effect on muscle protein synthesis, which means that your body is not converting the protein you are eating into new muscles,” Cavaliere says.