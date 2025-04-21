Is an itchy skin a sign of high blood sugar?

I am 38 years old and suffer from diabetes (Sukaali). I have noticed that whenever I scratch my skin, it becomes itchy and uncomfortable, which I usually take as a sign that my blood sugar is high. What can I do to alleviate this discomfort? LE

Dear LE,

Thank you for reaching out. Itching of the skin can indeed be an uncomfortable and frustrating experience, especially for someone living with diabetes. While you have noticed a pattern where your skin itches more when your blood sugar is high, it is important to understand that several factors could be contributing to this.

Diabetes can lead to high blood sugar levels, which, over time, may cause the body to become dehydrated. When the skin loses moisture, it becomes dry, tight, and itchy.

Scratching offers temporary relief, but it can also damage the skin and make it more vulnerable to infections, something people with diabetes are particularly prone to, especially fungal infections such as candida. Additionally, long-term diabetes can cause nerve damage (a condition known as diabetic neuropathy).

This damage may lead to abnormal sensations in the skin, such as tingling, burning, or itching. Itching may also be triggered by allergic reactions, dry skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, or even psychological factors such as stress and anxiety. To manage this issue, the first and most crucial step is keeping your blood sugar levels under control through a healthy diet, regular exercise, and prescribed medication. Also, drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated.

Use gentle, fragrance-free moisturisers regularly, and avoid harsh soaps or hot showers that dry out the skin. It is equally important to visit a healthcare provider who can examine your skin and rule out or treat any underlying infections or skin conditions.