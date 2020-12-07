Is coffee good or bad for health?

By Dr Paul Kasenene More by this Author

I love my coffee and in a day, I can take more than three cups. However, I have been warned that this could have some health implications. Is this true? Saidi

Dear Saidi,

The impact of coffee on health varies from person to person. In some people and populations, coffee seems to have beneficial effects while in other people, coffee may have adverse health effects.

It is essential to understand two important aspects of coffee that determine its impact on health. First, coffee contains caffeine, which is a known stimulant. It is also rich in antioxidants, compounds that are generally good for health.

It is the antioxidants in coffee that have been linked to health benefits such as a reduction in inflammation.

But coffee has also been linked to other benefits such as improved mental performance, reduction in risk for liver problems and has also been linked to improvements in blood sugar control. Some studies have even suggested longevity benefits from coffee consumption.

On the other hand, while there are reported benefits of coffee consumption, there are also several disadvantages and risks that come with drinking coffee. This is partly due to the caffeine it contains.

Coffee has been linked to heart problems such as palpitations (abnormal heartbeat) and high blood pressure. Some studies have suggested an increased risk of heart attacks.

Coffee is also linked to sleep problems, weight gain, migraines, gout arthritis and insulin resistance. But the biggest issue with coffee is that caffeine being a stimulant on the nervous system can cause dependency, which can also lead to an addiction to coffee.

Because coffee has stimulant effects, the effect on the body is more like a drug than a food and how your body metabolises it is likely to be impacted by each person’s unique genes.

One person can have a few cups of coffee and stay alert for most of the day while another can have a similar number but will feel sleepy or fail to remain awake.

Ultimately, whether your body responds well or not to coffee will differ from person to person.

Coffee may provide some beneficial effects, but its adverse effects may often outweigh the advantages. If you drink coffee, keep your consumption to small amounts, ideally not more than one cup (and a maximum of two cups) a day. Taking more may expose you to adverse effects.



