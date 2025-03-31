Is fasting safe for those with a chronic illness?

Serina Nabatanzi, who has lived with sickle cell disease for 22 years, always felt the desire to join her parents and siblings in observing Ramadan fasting when she was just nine. However, every attempt brought severe pain, forcing her to give up. Her parents eventually became strict, discouraging her from fasting. As she grew older, her awareness of Ramadan’s significance deepened, strengthening her urge to observe it despite her chronic condition.

Islam exempts the sick, travellers, menstruating women, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers from fasting. Despite this, Nabatanzi longed to experience the spiritual rewards of Ramadan. She dreamt of fasting without endangering her health. Her breakthrough came when she started taking hydroxyurea, a drug originally developed for cancer patients but later found to be effective in treating sickle cell disease.

Hydroxyurea promotes the production of healthier red blood cells, reducing complications such as pain crises, anaemia, and organ damage. Fortunately, Nabatanzi responded well to the medication, feeling more stable and spending less time in the hospital.

In Ramadan 2024, she attempted fasting again. The first day went well, and as she gradually adjusted, she found she could manage fasting without falling ill. She missed a few days but was encouraged by her overall well-being and resolved to continue.

Practicing self-care

Nabatanzi’s success does not mean fasting is safe for everyone with chronic illnesses. Consulting a doctor before deciding to fast is crucial. She emphasises that her doctor’s approval was a key factor in her decision. If the doctor had warned her against it, she would not have continued. Although she takes her medication only at night, making dry fasting manageable, she acknowledges that those requiring medication multiple times a day may not be able to fast safely.

Hydration is critical for individuals with sickle cell disease. When breaking her fast, Nabatanzi prioritises drinking over eating, consuming porridge, juice, and large amounts of water to compensate for the hours without fluids.

HIV, high blood pressure

Dr James Namutete, a public and reproductive health professional with the Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau, notes that some chronic conditions, such as albinism, certain cardiovascular diseases, and hepatitis B, may not necessarily prevent fasting. However, conditions such as HIV and diabetes must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

“Some HIV-positive individuals successfully observe Ramadan fasting without complications. Modern HIV medications, taken once or twice daily, are less disruptive to fasting schedules than older regimens requiring multiple doses per day. Advances in treatment have also allowed those with suppressed viral loads to maintain stable health, enabling them to perform daily activities, including fasting. However, additional complications such as diabetes or opportunistic infections such as tuberculosis, cancer, and meningitis may make fasting unsafe,” Dr Namutete says.

He adds that people with high blood pressure can also fast if their medication effectively keeps their condition stable. Most hypertension drugs are taken once or twice in 24 hours, allowing for easy adjustments to fit the fasting schedule. However, complications such as kidney disease, stroke, or pulmonary embolism increase the risks, making fasting more dangerous.

Diabetes and fasting

For diabetics, fasting can be particularly challenging. Long periods without food can cause blood sugar levels to drop dangerously low, especially for those on insulin therapy. This makes it critical to assess fasting suitability with a healthcare provider. Diabetics regularly undergo fasting blood sugar tests, which involve eight-hour fasts to measure glucose levels. These tests indicate that some diabetics can tolerate fasting for limited periods, but prolonged fasting remains risky.

Carbohydrates are an essential part of the Ramadan diet as they provide sustained energy. However, they can also cause dangerous blood sugar spikes in diabetics. Nutritionist Afra Kampere explains that while dates contain about 70 percent sugar, they have a low glycemic index, meaning they raise blood sugar levels more gradually than other carbohydrate-rich foods. Consuming dates in moderation can be a safer option for diabetics.

A study published in the National Medical Library in January 2020 supports this, demonstrating that moderate consumption of dates does not cause harmful blood sugar spikes in individuals with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

Adjusting medication

Nabatanzi takes her medication once a night, which aligns well with fasting requirements. However, for individuals with prescriptions requiring more frequent doses, adjustments may be necessary. Medical personnel Swaleh Kiswiriri advises that those taking medication twice daily can shift their doses to the predawn and post-fast periods. Even those on three daily doses might have their regimen adjusted to two doses, depending on their specific medication.

Dr Namutete explains that the ability to adjust dosage depends on the drug’s half-life; the time it takes for its concentration in the body to decrease by half.

“Medications with short half-lives require frequent dosing, making fasting impractical. In such cases, doctors may prescribe alternative medications with longer half-lives to accommodate fasting schedules,” he says.

Medical conditions that may prevent fasting

Certain conditions make fasting highly inadvisable. For instance, individuals with epilepsy face an increased risk of seizures due to potential drops in blood sugar levels. Similarly, people with severe mental illnesses such as psychosis, schizophrenia, and drug addiction may not have the mental stability required to complete the fast.

Islamic teachings exempt individuals with severe mental impairments from fasting due to their inability to fully comprehend or commit to its requirements.

Fasting as a form of therapy

Despite the challenges, fasting can offer health benefits. Dr Namutete explains that some cardiovascular issues result from high cholesterol, which is often linked to poor eating habits and lack of exercise. Fasting may encourage the body to burn excess fat, reducing cholesterol levels and improving cardiovascular health.

For diabetics, Kiswiriri notes that by 1:30 pm, the body has used up all the glucose derived from the predawn meal. After that, it relies on stored sugars. If these reserves are not used, they may contribute to harmful blood sugar spikes. Understanding these metabolic processes may help diabetics make informed decisions about fasting.

Fasting with a chronic illness requires careful planning, medical supervision, and, in some cases, acceptance of alternative religious practices. Ultimately, every individual must weigh their health risks against their spiritual aspirations, making an informed decision in consultation with both medical professionals and religious scholars.