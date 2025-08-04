Is GERD linked to oesophageal cancer?

We often receive a critical question from the public: Is Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) linked to oesophageal cancer? This concern is valid, especially amid the growing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders in Uganda and globally.

Understanding GERD

GERD is a chronic condition where stomach acid frequently flows back into the oesophagus, irritating its lining. It presents with symptoms such as heartburn or burning chest pain, acid regurgitation, difficulty swallowing, chest pain, and chronic cough, hoarseness, or sore throat. Its causes include a weakened lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), obesity, hiatal hernia, pregnancy, smoking, certain medications, and dietary habits such as consuming high-fat meals, caffeine, and alcohol.

What is oesophageal cancer?

Oesophageal cancer involves malignant cells forming in the tissues of the oesophagus. It is the eighth most common cancer globally and ranks sixth in cancer-related deaths. In Uganda, most patients are diagnosed at advanced stages. There are two main types of oesophageal cancer; squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) arises from the flat cells in the oesophagus and is more common in Africa and is linked to tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and poor diet. Adenocarcinoma arises from glandular cells near the stomach and is increasingly seen in countries with rising obesity and GERD rates.

The GERD–cancer link

GERD can lead to Barrett’s oesophagus, a condition where normal oesophageal cells are replaced by abnormal glandular cells. This condition is precancerous and increases the risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma. The progression typically follows this path: Chronic GERD leads to Barrett’s Oesophagus, which can develop into Dysplasia and eventually Adenocarcinoma. It is estimated that between five to 15 percent of people with chronic GERD develop Barrett’s oesophagus, and a small percentage of these may go on to develop cancer.

However, this progression is influenced by various factors such as age, gender, obesity, and genetics. A 2001 New England Journal of Medicine study found a 44-fold increase in adenocarcinoma risk among patients with long-standing GERD. People with Barrett’s oesophagus have a 30 to 125 times higher risk of developing oesophageal adenocarcinoma. The link between GERD and cancer is stronger for adenocarcinoma than for squamous cell carcinoma. While squamous cell carcinoma currently dominates in Uganda, increasing urbanisation, poor diet, obesity, and smoking may raise adenocarcinoma rates in the future.

In Uganda, squamous cell carcinoma remains the most prevalent form, often linked to alcohol, smoking, poor nutrition, mouldy foods, and the consumption of very hot drinks. However, urban lifestyle changes are increasing the risk factors for GERD and, consequently, adenocarcinoma. Challenges to effective management include low public awareness, misdiagnosis due to symptom overlap with other gastrointestinal diseases, limited access to diagnostic tools such as endoscopy, and the fact that most patients present at late stages. As a result, curative treatment is often not possible by the time cancer is detected.

Who is at risk?

Several factors increase the risk for GERD and its progression to cancer. These include chronic GERD symptoms, older age, male gender, central (abdominal) obesity, smoking, alcohol use, poor diet lacking fruits and vegetables, a family history of oesophageal conditions, and the presence of Barrett’s oesophagus.

Prevention and management

Lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of GERD and cancer. These include maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding large meals and late-night eating, limiting acidic, spicy, fatty, or caffeinated foods, quitting smoking, reducing alcohol intake, wearing loose clothing, and elevating the head while sleeping.

When to seek medical help

It is important to consult a doctor if you experience heartburn more than twice a week, difficulty or painful swallowing, unexplained weight loss, vomiting (especially with blood), chronic sore throat, hoarseness, or cough, and the sensation of food being stuck in the throat or chest. These symptoms do not always indicate cancer, but early evaluation is crucial.



