Is it normal to feel sensitivity after a tooth filling?

Before filling a tooth, the dentist will first use a drill to remove any decayed material in the tooth until only healthy tooth structure is left. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The drill used generates heat as it cuts out the decayed tooth material. Some of this heat may be transmitted to the nerve of the tooth and will irritate it as well, causing the sensation of sensitivity. 

Dental fillings (referred to as restorations) are a form of dental treatment performed to remove a cavity that has formed in a tooth and restore the tooth to its functional state. Some fillings are temporary while others are permanent. Some are dark coloured (silver fillings) while others are tooth coloured (composite fillings, glass ionomers). 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.